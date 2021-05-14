Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Torres, MIKE, J. Cole, Sons of Kemet, AKAI SOLO & Navy Blue, Golden Dawn Arkestra, The Intelligence, Paul Weller, Matt Berry, The Chills, Juliana Hatfield, Lucy Gooch, Koreless, Crowded House, The Go! Team, The Goon Sax, Wesley Gonzalez & Rose Elinor Dougal, Shannon Lay, Laura Mvula, Kississippi, Priya Ragu, St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Torres - Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head

MIKE - Crystal Ball

Jesse Royal - Dirty Money (ft. Stonebwoy)

Dead Heat - World At War

Retch & V Don - Shiesty (ft. Maxo Kream)

J. Cole - p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l (ft. Lil Baby)

Sons of Kemet - Pick Up Your Burning Cross (ft. Moor Mother & Angel Bat Dawid)

AKAI SOLO & Navy Blue - No Doubt

Golden Dawn Arkestra - Phenomenal

The Intelligence - Celebration Ratio

Paul Weller - That Pleasure

Matt Berry - Life Unknown

The Chills - Little Alien

Juliana Hatfield - Splinter

Lucy Gooch - Chained to a Woman

Koreless - Black Rainbow

Crowded House - Playing with Fire

The Go! Team - Pow

Gaspard Auge - Hey!

The Goon Sax - In the Stone

UV-TV - Always Something

Wesley Gonzalez & Rose Elinor Dougal - Greater Expectations

Massage - Half a Feeling

Shannon Lay - Rare to Wake

Horsey - Seahorse (ft. King Krule)

Laura Mvula - Got Me

The Prefab Messiahs - Bubble

Kississippi - Big Dipper

Alexa Rose - Clearwater Park

Priya Ragu - Forgot About

St. Vincent - Down

Militarie Gun - Don't Pick Up the Phone

Sleater-Kinney - Worry With You