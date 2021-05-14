Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Torres, MIKE, J. Cole, Sons of Kemet, AKAI SOLO & Navy Blue, Golden Dawn Arkestra, The Intelligence, Paul Weller, Matt Berry, The Chills, Juliana Hatfield, Lucy Gooch, Koreless, Crowded House, The Go! Team, The Goon Sax, Wesley Gonzalez & Rose Elinor Dougal, Shannon Lay, Laura Mvula, Kississippi, Priya Ragu, St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Torres - Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head
MIKE - Crystal Ball
Jesse Royal - Dirty Money (ft. Stonebwoy)
Dead Heat - World At War
Retch & V Don - Shiesty (ft. Maxo Kream)
J. Cole - p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l (ft. Lil Baby)
Sons of Kemet - Pick Up Your Burning Cross (ft. Moor Mother & Angel Bat Dawid)
AKAI SOLO & Navy Blue - No Doubt
Golden Dawn Arkestra - Phenomenal
The Intelligence - Celebration Ratio
Paul Weller - That Pleasure
Matt Berry - Life Unknown
The Chills - Little Alien
Juliana Hatfield - Splinter
Lucy Gooch - Chained to a Woman
Koreless - Black Rainbow
Crowded House - Playing with Fire
The Go! Team - Pow
Gaspard Auge - Hey!
The Goon Sax - In the Stone
UV-TV - Always Something
Wesley Gonzalez & Rose Elinor Dougal - Greater Expectations
Massage - Half a Feeling
Shannon Lay - Rare to Wake
Horsey - Seahorse (ft. King Krule)
Laura Mvula - Got Me
The Prefab Messiahs - Bubble
Kississippi - Big Dipper
Alexa Rose - Clearwater Park
Priya Ragu - Forgot About
St. Vincent - Down
Militarie Gun - Don't Pick Up the Phone
Sleater-Kinney - Worry With You