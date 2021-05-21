Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, Angélique Kidjo, Polo G ft. Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg ft. Future, Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Baby, Bobby Sessions ft. Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs, Fiddlehead, Mach-Hommy, YG & Mozzy, Acid House Kings, Gruff Rhys, CHAI, FACS, A Certain Ratio, U-Roy ft. Santigold, Andrew Hung, Sam Evian, Snapped Ankles, Mdou Moctar, Wristmeetrazor, We Are The Union, Lana Del Rey, Karen Black ft. Cass McCombs, Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalia, black midi, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Black Country, New Road, The HIRS Collective, Smino, The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise & Suicidal Tendencies), and more.

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen - Like I Used To

Angélique Kidjo - Africa, One of a Kind (ft. Mr. Eazi & Salif Keita)

Sa-Roc - The Rebirth (ft. MF DOOM, prod. Evidence)

Latto - The Biggest

Polo G - Gang Gang (ft. Lil Wayne)

42 Dugg - Maybach (ft. Future)

Pooh Shiesty - Welcome to Riches (ft. Lil Baby)

Bobby Sessions - Gold Rolex (ft. Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs)

Fiddlehead - The Years

Mach-Hommy - Folie À Deux (ft. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum)

Kaonashi - T.A.Y.L.O.R.

Downhaul - Bury

YG & Mozzy - Gangsta

Acid House Kings - A Little Dancing

Gruff Rhys - Mausoleum Of My Former Self

CHAI - It's Vitamin C

FACS - How to See in the Dark

A Certain Ratio - Emperor Machine

U-Roy - Man Next Door (ft. Santigold)

Andrew Hung - Wave

Sam Evian - Easy to Love

Snapped Ankles - The Evidence

Mdou Moctar - Taliat

LoneLady - Fear Colours

Wristmeetrazor - This Summer's Sorrow II: Growing Old in the Waiting Place

We Are The Union - Make It Easy

Lana Del Rey - Wildflower Wildfire

Karen Black - I Wish I Knew the Man You Thought You Were (ft. Cass McCombs)

Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalia - Nothing's Special

black midi - Chondromalacia Patella

Japanese Breakfast - Savage Good Boy

Lucy Dacus - VBS

Alexalone - Ruins

Black Country, New Road - Track X (The Guest)

The HIRS Collective - Affection & Care.

Smino - Rice & Gravy

Newgrounds Death Rugby - The World Ends With You

The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies) - One Voice

Engine Kid - Angel Dust