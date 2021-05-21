Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, Angélique Kidjo, Polo G ft. Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg ft. Future, Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Baby, Bobby Sessions ft. Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs, Fiddlehead, Mach-Hommy, YG & Mozzy, Acid House Kings, Gruff Rhys, CHAI, FACS, A Certain Ratio, U-Roy ft. Santigold, Andrew Hung, Sam Evian, Snapped Ankles, Mdou Moctar, Wristmeetrazor, We Are The Union, Lana Del Rey, Karen Black ft. Cass McCombs, Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalia, black midi, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Black Country, New Road, The HIRS Collective, Smino, The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise & Suicidal Tendencies), and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen - Like I Used To
Angélique Kidjo - Africa, One of a Kind (ft. Mr. Eazi & Salif Keita)
Sa-Roc - The Rebirth (ft. MF DOOM, prod. Evidence)
Latto - The Biggest
Polo G - Gang Gang (ft. Lil Wayne)
42 Dugg - Maybach (ft. Future)
Pooh Shiesty - Welcome to Riches (ft. Lil Baby)
Bobby Sessions - Gold Rolex (ft. Benny the Butcher & Freddie Gibbs)
Fiddlehead - The Years
Mach-Hommy - Folie À Deux (ft. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum)
Kaonashi - T.A.Y.L.O.R.
Downhaul - Bury
YG & Mozzy - Gangsta
Acid House Kings - A Little Dancing
Gruff Rhys - Mausoleum Of My Former Self
CHAI - It's Vitamin C
FACS - How to See in the Dark
A Certain Ratio - Emperor Machine
U-Roy - Man Next Door (ft. Santigold)
Andrew Hung - Wave
Sam Evian - Easy to Love
Snapped Ankles - The Evidence
Mdou Moctar - Taliat
LoneLady - Fear Colours
Wristmeetrazor - This Summer's Sorrow II: Growing Old in the Waiting Place
We Are The Union - Make It Easy
Lana Del Rey - Wildflower Wildfire
Karen Black - I Wish I Knew the Man You Thought You Were (ft. Cass McCombs)
Oneohtrix Point Never & Rosalia - Nothing's Special
black midi - Chondromalacia Patella
Japanese Breakfast - Savage Good Boy
Lucy Dacus - VBS
Alexalone - Ruins
Black Country, New Road - Track X (The Guest)
The HIRS Collective - Affection & Care.
Smino - Rice & Gravy
Newgrounds Death Rugby - The World Ends With You
The Crew (Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies) - One Voice
Engine Kid - Angel Dust