Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Sparks, Moonshine ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow & Sango, Bad Bunny, p.s.you'redead, Dre Skull & Mr. Eazi ft. Popcaan, TURNSTILE, Chelsea Wolfe, Justin Courtney Pierre, Bruce Lee Band, Girl Ray, Half Waif, Kings of Convenience, Bertrand Burgulat, audiobooks, Squirrel Flower, Cold Cave, Lightning Bug, Mega Bog, DMX ft. Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine & Westside Gun, BC Camplight, Wye Oak, UV-TV, Cheval Sombre, Jim Bob, and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard - So May We Start

Moonshine - Onward (ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow & Sango)

Bad Bunny - 100 Millones (ft. Luar La L)

p.s.you'redead - Here I Am In Feudal Japan Playing Duck Duck Goose With An 8 Foot Troll

Dre Skull & Mr. Eazi - Sekkle & Bop (ft. Popcaan)

TURNSTILE - MYSTERY

Chelsea Wolfe - Diana

Justin Courtney Pierre - Firehawk

Bruce Lee Band - Say Goodbye To Yesterday

Girl Ray - Give Me Your Love

Half Waif - Sodium & Cigarettes

Kings of Convenience - Fever

Bertrand Burgulat - Reve capital

audiobooks - The Doll

Squirrel Flower - Flames and Flat Tires

Cold Cave - Psalm 23

Lightning Bug - Song of the Bell

Mega Bog - Station to Station

DMX - Hood Blues (ft. Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn)

BC Camplight - I'm Alright in the World

Wye Oak - TNT

UV-TV - Overcast Forever

Cheval Sombre - Walking at Night

Jim Bob - The Summer of No Touching

Bombay Bicycle Club - Terrapin Station (Grateful Dead cover)