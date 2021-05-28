Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Sparks, Moonshine ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow & Sango, Bad Bunny, p.s.you'redead, Dre Skull & Mr. Eazi ft. Popcaan, TURNSTILE, Chelsea Wolfe, Justin Courtney Pierre, Bruce Lee Band, Girl Ray, Half Waif, Kings of Convenience, Bertrand Burgulat, audiobooks, Squirrel Flower, Cold Cave, Lightning Bug, Mega Bog, DMX ft. Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine & Westside Gun, BC Camplight, Wye Oak, UV-TV, Cheval Sombre, Jim Bob, and Bombay Bicycle Club.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard - So May We Start
Moonshine - Onward (ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow & Sango)
Bad Bunny - 100 Millones (ft. Luar La L)
p.s.you'redead - Here I Am In Feudal Japan Playing Duck Duck Goose With An 8 Foot Troll
Dre Skull & Mr. Eazi - Sekkle & Bop (ft. Popcaan)
TURNSTILE - MYSTERY
Chelsea Wolfe - Diana
Justin Courtney Pierre - Firehawk
Bruce Lee Band - Say Goodbye To Yesterday
Girl Ray - Give Me Your Love
Half Waif - Sodium & Cigarettes
Kings of Convenience - Fever
Bertrand Burgulat - Reve capital
audiobooks - The Doll
Squirrel Flower - Flames and Flat Tires
Cold Cave - Psalm 23
Lightning Bug - Song of the Bell
Mega Bog - Station to Station
DMX - Hood Blues (ft. Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn)
BC Camplight - I'm Alright in the World
Wye Oak - TNT
UV-TV - Overcast Forever
Cheval Sombre - Walking at Night
Jim Bob - The Summer of No Touching
Bombay Bicycle Club - Terrapin Station (Grateful Dead cover)