Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by ME REX, Tinashe, Jessie Ware, Jasiah ft Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby & Lil Durk, We Are The Union, Greentea Peng, Crowded House, La Roux, Sonny & The Sunsets, Clinic, Public Service Broadcasting, Anika, Woods, Wolf Alice, Japanese Breakfast, Pa Salieu ft. slowthai, Alexis Marshall of Daughters, Chvrches ft. Robert Smith, Moor Mother, Denzel Curry, Billie Eilish, Martha Skye Murphy, Teenage Sequence, Witching, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
ME REX - Galena
Tinashe - Pasadena (ft. Buddy)
Jessie Ware - Hot N Heavy
Evidence - All Of That Said (ft. Boldy James)
Jasiah - Art of War (ft. Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty)
Dua Lipa - Can They Hear Us
Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Voice of the Heroes
We Are The Union - December
Greentea Peng - Satta
Crowded House - Love Isn't Hard at All
La Roux - Damaged Goods (Gang of Four cover)
Sonny & The Sunsets - The Lonely Men
Maston - Souvenir
Pays P - Olatunji
Clinic - Fine Dining
Public Service Broadcasting - People Let's Dance
Anika - Change
Woods - Waiting Around for a New Me
Wolf Alice - How Can I Make it OK?
Japanese Breakfast - In Hell
Pa Salieu & slowthai - Glidin’
Alexis Marshall (Daughters) - Hounds in the Abyss
Chvrches - How Not to Drown (ft. Robert Smith)
Moor Mother - Zami
Denzel Curry - Bad Luck
Billie Eilish - Lost Cause
Martha Skye Murphy - Found Out
Teenage Sequence - All This Art
Witching - A Piece of My Story Dies With Them