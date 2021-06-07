Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by ME REX, Tinashe, Jessie Ware, Jasiah ft Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby & Lil Durk, We Are The Union, Greentea Peng, Crowded House, La Roux, Sonny & The Sunsets, Clinic, Public Service Broadcasting, Anika, Woods, Wolf Alice, Japanese Breakfast, Pa Salieu ft. slowthai, Alexis Marshall of Daughters, Chvrches ft. Robert Smith, Moor Mother, Denzel Curry, Billie Eilish, Martha Skye Murphy, Teenage Sequence, Witching, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

ME REX - Galena

Tinashe - Pasadena (ft. Buddy)

Jessie Ware - Hot N Heavy

Evidence - All Of That Said (ft. Boldy James)

Jasiah - Art of War (ft. Denzel Curry & Rico Nasty)

Dua Lipa - Can They Hear Us

Lil Baby & Lil Durk - Voice of the Heroes

We Are The Union - December

Greentea Peng - Satta

Crowded House - Love Isn't Hard at All

La Roux - Damaged Goods (Gang of Four cover)

Sonny & The Sunsets - The Lonely Men

Maston - Souvenir

Pays P - Olatunji

Clinic - Fine Dining

Public Service Broadcasting - People Let's Dance

Anika - Change

Woods - Waiting Around for a New Me

Wolf Alice - How Can I Make it OK?

Japanese Breakfast - In Hell

Pa Salieu & slowthai - Glidin’

Alexis Marshall (Daughters) - Hounds in the Abyss

Chvrches - How Not to Drown (ft. Robert Smith)

Moor Mother - Zami

Denzel Curry - Bad Luck

Billie Eilish - Lost Cause

Martha Skye Murphy - Found Out

Teenage Sequence - All This Art

Witching - A Piece of My Story Dies With Them