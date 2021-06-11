Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Clairo, Deafheaven, Laura Stevenson, Haviah Mighty, Beach Fossils, Angel Du$t, John Vanderslice, Bertrand Burgalat, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Arab Strap, Blu, Polo G, Sleater-Kinney, Mourning [A] BLKstar, Starflyer 59, Filth Is Eternal, The Goon Sax, SUUNS, Your Old Droog & MF DOOM, Modern Woman, Chorusing, Manchester Orchestra, Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud, Wednesday, Lantlos, VIAL, Madi Diaz, Pom Pom Squad, Jenn Champion ft. Oyster Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, DARE, Wristmeetrazor, Slow Fire Pistol, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Clairo - Blouse

Deafheaven - Great Mass of Color

Laura Stevenson - State

Haviah Mighty - Protest (ft. Yizzy)

Beach Fossils - L.I.N.E. (Kelly Lee Owens cover)

Angel Du$t - Love Is The Greatest

The Limiñanas / Laurent Garnier - Que Calor

John Vanderslice - I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On

Bertrand Burgalat - Du haut du 33e étage

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Interior People

Arab Strap - Fable of the Urban Fox (Check/Fault Mix)

Blu - Let It Shine

Polo G - Black Hearted

Sleater-Kinney - Tomorrow's Grave

Mourning [A] BLKstar - Open Spaces (For Fred Moten)

Starflyer 59 - Life In Bed

Filth Is Eternal - On The Rake

The Goon Sax - Psychic

SUUNS - Witness Protection

Your Old Droog X MF DOOM - Dropout Boogie

Modern Woman - Offerings

Chorusing - Watching the Beams

Manchester Orchestra - Never Ending

Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud - Sink

Wednesday - Codys Only

Lantlos - Magnolia

VIAL - Roadkill

Madi Diaz - Woman in my Heart

Pom Pom Squad - Crying

Jenn Champion & Oyster Kids - Love Nobody

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Doja Cat - Need To Know

DARE - Different Method

Wristmeetrazor - Our Distress Entwined

Slow Fire Pistol - Who Decides