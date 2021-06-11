Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Clairo, Deafheaven, Laura Stevenson, Haviah Mighty, Beach Fossils, Angel Du$t, John Vanderslice, Bertrand Burgalat, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Arab Strap, Blu, Polo G, Sleater-Kinney, Mourning [A] BLKstar, Starflyer 59, Filth Is Eternal, The Goon Sax, SUUNS, Your Old Droog & MF DOOM, Modern Woman, Chorusing, Manchester Orchestra, Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud, Wednesday, Lantlos, VIAL, Madi Diaz, Pom Pom Squad, Jenn Champion ft. Oyster Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, DARE, Wristmeetrazor, Slow Fire Pistol, and more.
and/or listen below...
Clairo - Blouse
Deafheaven - Great Mass of Color
Laura Stevenson - State
Haviah Mighty - Protest (ft. Yizzy)
Beach Fossils - L.I.N.E. (Kelly Lee Owens cover)
Angel Du$t - Love Is The Greatest
The Limiñanas / Laurent Garnier - Que Calor
John Vanderslice - I Get A Strange Kind Of Pleasure From Just Hanging On
Bertrand Burgalat - Du haut du 33e étage
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Interior People
Arab Strap - Fable of the Urban Fox (Check/Fault Mix)
Blu - Let It Shine
Polo G - Black Hearted
Sleater-Kinney - Tomorrow's Grave
Mourning [A] BLKstar - Open Spaces (For Fred Moten)
Starflyer 59 - Life In Bed
Filth Is Eternal - On The Rake
The Goon Sax - Psychic
SUUNS - Witness Protection
Your Old Droog X MF DOOM - Dropout Boogie
Modern Woman - Offerings
Chorusing - Watching the Beams
Manchester Orchestra - Never Ending
Benny the Butcher & Harry Fraud - Sink
Wednesday - Codys Only
Lantlos - Magnolia
VIAL - Roadkill
Madi Diaz - Woman in my Heart
Pom Pom Squad - Crying
Jenn Champion & Oyster Kids - Love Nobody
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Doja Cat - Need To Know
DARE - Different Method
Wristmeetrazor - Our Distress Entwined
Slow Fire Pistol - Who Decides