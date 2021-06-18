Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Vince Staples, Tyler, the Creator, Little Simz, BIG | BRAVE & The Body, HEALTH & Tyler Bates ft. Chino Moreno, Yves Tumor, Wet Leg, Gang of Youths, Lingua Ignota, Sally Shapiro, Rose City Band, Angélique Kidjo ft. Burna Boy, Kojey Radical, Kings of Convenience ft. Feist, Piroshka, La Luz, The Go! Team, Aldous Harding, Liars, Pip Blom, Section H8, Meet Me @ The Altar, Indigo De Souza, Kill Lincoln, Less Than Jake, H.E.R. ft. Thundercat & Kaytranada, Skepta ft. Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat, DaBaby, and more

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Vince Staples - Law of Averages

Tyler, the Creator - LUMBERJACK

Little Simz - Rollin Stone

BIG | BRAVE & The Body - Oh Sinner

HEALTH & Tyler Bates - ANTI-LIFE (ft. Chino Moreno)

Yves Tumor - Jackie

Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Gang of Youths - The Angel of 8th Ave

Lingua Ignota - Pennsylvania Furnace

Sally Shapiro - Fading Away

Rose City Band - In the Rain

Angélique Kidjo - Do Yourself (ft. Burna Boy)

Kojey Radical - 2FS

Tachys (Mew, Blue Foundation) - When The World Wakes Up

Kings of Convenience - Catholic Country ft. Feist

Piroshka - V.O.

La Luz - In the Country

The Go! Team - A Bee Without Its Sting

Aldous Harding - Old Peel

Liars - Big Appetite

Pip Blom - Keep it Together

Section H8 - Nightmare

Meet Me @ The Altar - Feel A Thing

Indigo De Souza - Kill Me

Koyo - Diamond One (ft. Life's Question)

Kill Lincoln - Going Under

Less Than Jake - Need Some Shaking

H.E.R. - Bloody Waters (ft. Thundercat & Kaytranada)

Skepta & Pop Smoke - Lane Switcha (feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat)

DaBaby - Ball If I Want To