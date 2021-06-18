Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Vince Staples, Tyler, the Creator, Little Simz, BIG | BRAVE & The Body, HEALTH & Tyler Bates ft. Chino Moreno, Yves Tumor, Wet Leg, Gang of Youths, Lingua Ignota, Sally Shapiro, Rose City Band, Angélique Kidjo ft. Burna Boy, Kojey Radical, Kings of Convenience ft. Feist, Piroshka, La Luz, The Go! Team, Aldous Harding, Liars, Pip Blom, Section H8, Meet Me @ The Altar, Indigo De Souza, Kill Lincoln, Less Than Jake, H.E.R. ft. Thundercat & Kaytranada, Skepta ft. Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat, DaBaby, and more
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Vince Staples - Law of Averages
Tyler, the Creator - LUMBERJACK
Little Simz - Rollin Stone
BIG | BRAVE & The Body - Oh Sinner
HEALTH & Tyler Bates - ANTI-LIFE (ft. Chino Moreno)
Yves Tumor - Jackie
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Gang of Youths - The Angel of 8th Ave
Lingua Ignota - Pennsylvania Furnace
Sally Shapiro - Fading Away
Rose City Band - In the Rain
Angélique Kidjo - Do Yourself (ft. Burna Boy)
Kojey Radical - 2FS
Tachys (Mew, Blue Foundation) - When The World Wakes Up
Kings of Convenience - Catholic Country ft. Feist
Piroshka - V.O.
La Luz - In the Country
The Go! Team - A Bee Without Its Sting
Aldous Harding - Old Peel
Liars - Big Appetite
Pip Blom - Keep it Together
Section H8 - Nightmare
Meet Me @ The Altar - Feel A Thing
Indigo De Souza - Kill Me
Koyo - Diamond One (ft. Life's Question)
Kill Lincoln - Going Under
Less Than Jake - Need Some Shaking
H.E.R. - Bloody Waters (ft. Thundercat & Kaytranada)
Skepta & Pop Smoke - Lane Switcha (feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat)
DaBaby - Ball If I Want To