Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Manchester Orchestra, Lord Huron, Debby Friday, Dawn Richard, Moses Boyd, Lost Horizons, Jose Gonzalez, Iceage, Arab Strap, serpentwithfeet, Ebhoni, Kaytranada, Mahalia, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, Karima Walker, Regional Justice Center, Genghis Tron, Gojira, Nervous Dater, Field Music, Tindersticks, Really From, Cassandra Jenkins, Indigo Sparke, Justin Courtney Pierre, The Best of the Worst, Hazing Over, Spectral Wound, Bridge Burner, Matt Berninger, Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Manchester Orchestra - Bed Head

Lord Huron - Not Dead Yet

Debby Friday - Runnin'

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - The Wild Kindness (Silver Jews Cover ft Cassie Berman)

Dawn Richard - Bussifame

Holiday Ghosts - Mr. Herandi

Moses Boyd - 2 Far Gone (Vocal Mix, ft. Katy B)

Raf Rundell (2 Bers) - Always Fly (ft. Terri Walker)

Azita - If U Die

Lost Horizons - Heart Of A Hummingbird (ft. Kookielou)

Jose Gonzalez - El Invento

Iceage - Vendetta

Extra Credit - It's Over

Arab Strap - Here Comes Comus!

serpentwithfeet - Same Size Shoe

Ebhoni - MIA

Kaytranada - Caution

Mahalia - Jealous (ft. Rico Nasty)

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Blame (prod. Black Noi$e)

Karima Walker - Waking the Dreaming Body

DE'WAYNE - I Know Something

Regional Justice Center - Conquest

Genghis Tron - Ritual Circle

IceRocks - Red Presidents (ft. Benny the Butcher & Meyhem Lauren)

YUNGMORPHEUS - Sovereignty

Gojira - Born For One Thing

Nervous Dater - Farm Song

Field Music - No Pressure

Tindersticks - A Man Needs a Maid

Lila Iké - Thy Will (Remix ft. Skillibeng)

Really From - Quirk

Cassandra Jenkins - New Bikini

Ghetts - Sonya (ft. Emeli Sandé)

Indigo Sparke - Bad Dreams

Justin Courtney Pierre - Footsteps

The Best of the Worst - Short Change

Hazing Over - Ungodly

Spectral Wound - Frigid and Spellbound

Bridge Burner - Disempath

Matt Berninger - Let It Be

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version ft. Smino)

Valerie June - Why The Bright Stars Glow