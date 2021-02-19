Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Manchester Orchestra, Lord Huron, Debby Friday, Dawn Richard, Moses Boyd, Lost Horizons, Jose Gonzalez, Iceage, Arab Strap, serpentwithfeet, Ebhoni, Kaytranada, Mahalia, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, Karima Walker, Regional Justice Center, Genghis Tron, Gojira, Nervous Dater, Field Music, Tindersticks, Really From, Cassandra Jenkins, Indigo Sparke, Justin Courtney Pierre, The Best of the Worst, Hazing Over, Spectral Wound, Bridge Burner, Matt Berninger, Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Manchester Orchestra - Bed Head
Lord Huron - Not Dead Yet
Debby Friday - Runnin'
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - The Wild Kindness (Silver Jews Cover ft Cassie Berman)
Dawn Richard - Bussifame
Holiday Ghosts - Mr. Herandi
Moses Boyd - 2 Far Gone (Vocal Mix, ft. Katy B)
Raf Rundell (2 Bers) - Always Fly (ft. Terri Walker)
Azita - If U Die
Lost Horizons - Heart Of A Hummingbird (ft. Kookielou)
Jose Gonzalez - El Invento
Iceage - Vendetta
Extra Credit - It's Over
Arab Strap - Here Comes Comus!
serpentwithfeet - Same Size Shoe
Ebhoni - MIA
Kaytranada - Caution
Mahalia - Jealous (ft. Rico Nasty)
Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Blame (prod. Black Noi$e)
Karima Walker - Waking the Dreaming Body
DE'WAYNE - I Know Something
Regional Justice Center - Conquest
Genghis Tron - Ritual Circle
IceRocks - Red Presidents (ft. Benny the Butcher & Meyhem Lauren)
YUNGMORPHEUS - Sovereignty
Gojira - Born For One Thing
Nervous Dater - Farm Song
Field Music - No Pressure
Tindersticks - A Man Needs a Maid
Lila Iké - Thy Will (Remix ft. Skillibeng)
Really From - Quirk
Cassandra Jenkins - New Bikini
Ghetts - Sonya (ft. Emeli Sandé)
Indigo Sparke - Bad Dreams
Justin Courtney Pierre - Footsteps
The Best of the Worst - Short Change
Hazing Over - Ungodly
Spectral Wound - Frigid and Spellbound
Bridge Burner - Disempath
Matt Berninger - Let It Be
Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats - So.Incredible.pkg (Robert Glasper Version ft. Smino)
Valerie June - Why The Bright Stars Glow