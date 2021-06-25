Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Low, SAULT ft. Little Simz, Lucy Dacus, Tyler the Creator ft. 42 Dugg, Quicksand, Jazmine Sullivan, Tropical Fuck Storm, Helado Negro, Absolutely Free, EST Gee, Caleb Giles, Evidence ft. Conway The Machine, WILLOW, Mick Jenkins, Alicia Walter, VIAL, MIKE, Backxwash ft. Ada Rook & Sad13, Soul Glo, Foxing, Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd, Bfb Da Packman ft. Benny The Butcher, Lightning Bug, Saint Sister, John Grant, Gaspard Auge, Snapped Ankles, Pozi, Colleen Green, Hater, Damon & Naomi, Mega Bog, Half Waif, Spitboy, Skatune Network ft. Eichlers & We Are The Union, and more

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

