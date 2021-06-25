Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Low, SAULT ft. Little Simz, Lucy Dacus, Tyler the Creator ft. 42 Dugg, Quicksand, Jazmine Sullivan, Tropical Fuck Storm, Helado Negro, Absolutely Free, EST Gee, Caleb Giles, Evidence ft. Conway The Machine, WILLOW, Mick Jenkins, Alicia Walter, VIAL, MIKE, Backxwash ft. Ada Rook & Sad13, Soul Glo, Foxing, Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd, Bfb Da Packman ft. Benny The Butcher, Lightning Bug, Saint Sister, John Grant, Gaspard Auge, Snapped Ankles, Pozi, Colleen Green, Hater, Damon & Naomi, Mega Bog, Half Waif, Spitboy, Skatune Network ft. Eichlers & We Are The Union, and more
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Low - Days Like These
SAULT - You From London (ft. Little Simz)
Lucy Dacus - Please Stay
Tyler, the Creator - Lemonhead (ft. 42 Dugg)
Quicksand - Missle Command
Jazmine Sullivan - Tragic
Tropical Fuck Storm - G.A.F.F.
Helado Negro - Gemini and Leo
Absolutely Free - How to Paint Clouds
EST Gee - Capitol 1
Caleb Giles - Won't Do
Ada Lea - Hurt
Sundrowned - The Eternal
Evidence - Moving On Up (ft. Conway The Machine)
WILLOW - LIPSTICK
Mick Jenkins - Truffles
Alicia Walter - Prelude
VIAL - Violet
MIKE - Big Love
Backxwash - Song of Sinners (ft. Ada Rook & Sad13)
Soul Glo - YERRRNIN
Foxing - If I Believed In Love
Doja Cat - You Right (ft. The Weeknd)
Bfb Da Packman - Frenchmen (ft. Benny The Butcher)
Lightning Bug - The Flash
Saint Sister - Any Dreams?
John Grant - County Fair
Gaspard Auge - Belladone
Sylvester - You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Soulwax For Despacio Remix
YVETTE - B61
Snapped Ankles - Shifting Basslines of the Cornucopians
Pozi - Sea Song
Colleen Green - I Wanna Be A Dog
Hater - Bad Luck
Damon & Naomi - Sailing By
Mega Bog - Crumb Back
Half Waif - Horse Racing
Joni Mitchell - Hunter
Spitboy - Dysfunction
Skatune Network - 1999 (Charli XCX cover ft. Eichlers & We Are The Union)
Employed To Serve - Exist