Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Big Red Machine ft. Anais Mitchell, Theon Cross, Rubi Rose, Blodet, Naomi Cowan & Walshy Fire ft. Jesse Royal & Natural High Music, Snag, Woods, Snapped Ankles, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, The Go! Team, A Certain Ratio, Tashaki Miyaki, Daniel Lanois ft. Leonard Cohen, Anika, Black Dice, Jeff Tweedy, LUMP, Steve Gunn, Vanishing Twin, Sparks, Catbite, Jaykae ft. Jorja Smith, Alexis Taylor, David Ferguson, Shygirl ft. slowthai, Koyo, One Step Closer, Gully Boys, TURNSTILE, and more

Big Red Machine - Latter Days (ft. Anaïs Mitchell)

Theon Cross - We Go Again

Rubi Rose - TWORK

Blodet - The River

Naomi Cowan & Walshy Fire - Real Lovers (ft. Jesse Royal, Natural High Music)

Snag - Weathervane

Daniel Lanois / Leonard Cohen - Torn Again

Woods - Nickels and Dimes

Cub Scout Bowling Pins - She Cannot Know

Tashaki Miyaki - U

Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - You Can Trust Me Now

The Go! Team - Freedom Now

Nevermen - Treat Em Right (Boards of Canada Remix)

Snapped Ankles - The Prince is Back

audiobooks - The Doll (Bruise Remix)

A Certain Ratio - The Guv'nor

Anika - Rights

Black Dice - White Sugar

Jeff Tweedy - For You (I'd Do Anything) (Roky Erickson Cover)

LUMP (Laura Marling & Mike Lindsay) - We Cannot Resist

Steve Gunn - Other You

Vanishing Twin - Big Moonlight (Ookii Gekkou)

Sparks - We Love Each Other So Much (ft. Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

Catbite - Call Your Bluff

Jaykae x Jorja Smith - 1000 Nights

Alexis Taylor - Dying In Heaven

David Ferguson - Boats To Build (Guy Clark cover)

Shygirl - BDE (ft. slowthai)

Koyo - Moriches

One Step Closer - Pringle Street

Gully Boys - Russian Doll

TURNSTILE - HOLIDAY