Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Big Red Machine ft. Anais Mitchell, Theon Cross, Rubi Rose, Blodet, Naomi Cowan & Walshy Fire ft. Jesse Royal & Natural High Music, Snag, Woods, Snapped Ankles, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, The Go! Team, A Certain Ratio, Tashaki Miyaki, Daniel Lanois ft. Leonard Cohen, Anika, Black Dice, Jeff Tweedy, LUMP, Steve Gunn, Vanishing Twin, Sparks, Catbite, Jaykae ft. Jorja Smith, Alexis Taylor, David Ferguson, Shygirl ft. slowthai, Koyo, One Step Closer, Gully Boys, TURNSTILE, and more
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Big Red Machine - Latter Days (ft. Anaïs Mitchell)
Theon Cross - We Go Again
Rubi Rose - TWORK
Blodet - The River
Naomi Cowan & Walshy Fire - Real Lovers (ft. Jesse Royal, Natural High Music)
Snag - Weathervane
Daniel Lanois / Leonard Cohen - Torn Again
Woods - Nickels and Dimes
Cub Scout Bowling Pins - She Cannot Know
Tashaki Miyaki - U
Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - You Can Trust Me Now
The Go! Team - Freedom Now
Nevermen - Treat Em Right (Boards of Canada Remix)
Snapped Ankles - The Prince is Back
audiobooks - The Doll (Bruise Remix)
A Certain Ratio - The Guv'nor
Anika - Rights
Black Dice - White Sugar
Jeff Tweedy - For You (I'd Do Anything) (Roky Erickson Cover)
LUMP (Laura Marling & Mike Lindsay) - We Cannot Resist
Steve Gunn - Other You
Vanishing Twin - Big Moonlight (Ookii Gekkou)
Sparks - We Love Each Other So Much (ft. Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard
Catbite - Call Your Bluff
Jaykae x Jorja Smith - 1000 Nights
Alexis Taylor - Dying In Heaven
David Ferguson - Boats To Build (Guy Clark cover)
Shygirl - BDE (ft. slowthai)
Koyo - Moriches
One Step Closer - Pringle Street
Gully Boys - Russian Doll
TURNSTILE - HOLIDAY