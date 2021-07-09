Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Amyl & The Sniffers, Courtney Barnett, Little Simz, The Goon Sax, Museum of Love, Strand of Oaks, Tinashe, Dave ft. Stormzy, Snoh Aalegra ft. Tyler, the Creator, BIA ft. Nicki Minaj, Face to Face, Laura Stevenson, Deafheaven, A Great Big Pile of Leaves, OFF!, Dying Wish, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Vince Staples, Koyo, Tkay Maidza, Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, Amen Dunes & Sleaford Mods, Cold Beat, The Bevis Frond, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Amyl & The Sniffers - Guided by Angels

Courtney Barnett - Rae Street

Little Simz - I Love You, I Hate You

The Goon Sax - Desire

Museum of Love - The Conversation

Strand of Oaks - Galacticana

Tinashe - Bouncin

Dave - Clash (ft. Stormzy)

Snoh Aalegra - IN THE MOMENT (ft. Tyler, the Creator)

BIA - Whole Lotta Money (remix ft. Nicki Minaj)

Face to Face - No Way Out But Through

Laura Stevenson - Don't Think About Me

Deafheaven - The Gnashing

A Great Big Pile of Leaves - Beat Up Shoes

OFF! - Holier Than Thou (Metallica cover)

Dying Wish - Fragments of a Bitter Memory

박혜진 Park Hye Jin - Let's Sing Let's Dance

Vince Staples - Are You With That?

Koyo - Since You Asked

Tkay Maidza - So Cold

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine - Reach Out

Amen Dunes ft Sleaford Mods - Feel Nothing

Cold Beat - See You Again

The Bevis Frond - Little Eden

Common Sage - Think About The Desert

Lonely Guest - Pre War Tension (ft. Joe Talbot, Tricky, Marta)