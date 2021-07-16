Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by TURNSTILE ft. Blood Orange, Tycho & Ben Gibbard, Lone ft. Morgane Diet, Syd, Gang of Youths, Pip Blom, Mega Bog, Shannon Lay, Cindy, SUUNS, Jim Bob, Macie Stewart, Xenia Rubinos, A Place to Bury Strangers, Clairo, Lingua Ignota, Caroline Polachek, Midwife, DARE ft. Scott Vogel, WILLOW ft. Tierra Whack, U-Roy ft. Big Youth & Mick Jones, Shenseea, Yves Tumor, Iron Maiden, Catbite, Foxing, Morly, King Woman, Time and Pressure, Benny the Butcher ft. Rick Hyde & Conway The Machine, Spanish Love Songs, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

TURNSTILE - ALIEN LOVE CALL (ft. Blood Orange)

Tycho & Ben Gibbard - Only Love

Lone - Hidden By Horizons (ft. Morgane Diet)

Syd - Fast Car

Gang of Youths - Unison

Pip Blom - It Should Have Been Fun

Mega Bog - Maybe You Died

Shannon Lay - Geist

Cindy - To Be True

SUUNS - C-Thru

Jim Bob - Song for the Unsung

Macie Stewart - Finally

Xenia Rubinos - Working All The Time

A Place to Bury Strangers - I Need You

Clairo - Just for Today

Lingua Ignota - Perpetual Flame of Centralia

Caroline Polachek - Bunny is a Rider

Midwife - 2020 (a cover of The Offspring's "Gone Away")

DARE - Hard To Cope (ft. Scott Vogel)

WILLOW - XTRA (ft. Tierra Whack)

U-Roy - Every Knee Shall Bow (Miseducation) (ft. Big Youth & Mick Jones)

Shenseea - Run Run

Yves Tumor - Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them

Iron Maiden - The Writing on the Wall

Catbite - Bad Influence

Foxing - Draw Down The Moon

Morly - Wasted

King Woman - Boghz

Time and Pressure - Theseus

Benny the Butcher - Pyrex Picasso (ft. Rick Hyde & Conway The Machine)

OMB Bloodbath - Not Gang (ft. EST Gee)

Spanish Love Songs - Phantom Limb

Shortly - Science