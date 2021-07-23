Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by The War On Drugs, Darkside, Big Red Machine ft. Fleet Foxes & Anais Mitchell, Dave ft. James Blake & Sha Simone, Quicksand, Lorde, Ashley Shadow ft. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Low, Tinashe, Rick Hyde ft. Heem, OhGeesy ft. YG, Leon Bridges ft. Robert Glasper, Wild Red, Mega Bog, MUNYA, Anika, Piroshka, Philip Frobos, Prince, The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell, Penelope Isles, YVETTE, La Luz, Karin Peris, A Certain Ratio, Deerhoof, The KVB, Steve Gunn, Tropical Fuck Storm, The Chemical Brothers, illuminati hotties ft. Buck Meek, Bizzy Banks, Abstract Mindstate, EST Gee ft. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez, The Linda Lindas, Samia, Wednesday, Moor Mother ft. lojii, Amygdala, MONO, Nilüfer Yanya (KeiyaA remix), Common Holly, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

The War On Drugs - Living Proof

Darkside - The Question Is To See It All

Big Red Machine - Phoenix (ft. Fleet Foxes & Anais Mitchell)

Dave - Both Sides of a Smile (ft. James Blake, Sha Simone)

Quicksand - Brushed

Lorde - Stoned at the Nail Salon

Ashley Shadow - Don't Slow Me Down (ft. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)

Low - Disappearing

Tinashe - I Can See The Future

Rick Hyde - Hustler's Prayer (ft. Heem)

OhGeesy - Big Bad Wolf (ft. YG)

Leon Bridges - Born Again (ft. Robert Glasper)

Wild Red - Cheap Divorce

Mega Bog - Flower

MUNYA - Pour Toi

Anika - Critical

Piroshka - Echo Loko

Philip Frobos (Omni) - No Packages Today

Prince - Hot Summer

The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell - Words Disobey Me (Dub)

Penelope Isles - Sailing Still

YVETTE - For a Moment

La Luz - Watching Cartoons

Karin Peris (The Innocence Mission) - I Would Sing Along

A Certain Ratio - $ouls in the City (Part 2)

Deerhoof - Department of Corrections

The KVB - World on Fire

Steve Gunn - Fulton

The Jones Sisters - Bound

Tropical Fuck Storm - New Romeo Agent

Le Pain - Troisieme Groupe

The Chemical Brothers - Work Energy Principle

Telethon - Positively Clark Street

girlpuppy - Miniature Furniture

illuminati hotties - u v v p (ft. Buck Meek)

Bizzy Banks - My Shit

Abstract Mindstate - A Wise Tale (prod. Kanye West)

EST Gee - 5500 Degrees (ft. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez)

The Linda Lindas - Oh!

Samia - As You Are

Wednesday - How Can You Live If You Can't Love How Can You If You Do

Moor Mother - Shekre (ft. lojii)

Amygdala - A Different Kind of Death In Life

MONO - Riptide

Nilüfer Yanya - Day 7.5039 (KeiyaA remix)

Boldy James & The Alchemist - First 48 Freestyle

Common Holly - The Moon