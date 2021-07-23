Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by The War On Drugs, Darkside, Big Red Machine ft. Fleet Foxes & Anais Mitchell, Dave ft. James Blake & Sha Simone, Quicksand, Lorde, Ashley Shadow ft. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Low, Tinashe, Rick Hyde ft. Heem, OhGeesy ft. YG, Leon Bridges ft. Robert Glasper, Wild Red, Mega Bog, MUNYA, Anika, Piroshka, Philip Frobos, Prince, The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell, Penelope Isles, YVETTE, La Luz, Karin Peris, A Certain Ratio, Deerhoof, The KVB, Steve Gunn, Tropical Fuck Storm, The Chemical Brothers, illuminati hotties ft. Buck Meek, Bizzy Banks, Abstract Mindstate, EST Gee ft. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez, The Linda Lindas, Samia, Wednesday, Moor Mother ft. lojii, Amygdala, MONO, Nilüfer Yanya (KeiyaA remix), Common Holly, and more.
The War On Drugs - Living Proof
Darkside - The Question Is To See It All
Big Red Machine - Phoenix (ft. Fleet Foxes & Anais Mitchell)
Dave - Both Sides of a Smile (ft. James Blake, Sha Simone)
Quicksand - Brushed
Lorde - Stoned at the Nail Salon
Ashley Shadow - Don't Slow Me Down (ft. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy)
Low - Disappearing
Tinashe - I Can See The Future
Rick Hyde - Hustler's Prayer (ft. Heem)
OhGeesy - Big Bad Wolf (ft. YG)
Leon Bridges - Born Again (ft. Robert Glasper)
Wild Red - Cheap Divorce
Mega Bog - Flower
MUNYA - Pour Toi
Anika - Critical
Piroshka - Echo Loko
Philip Frobos (Omni) - No Packages Today
Prince - Hot Summer
The Pop Group & Dennis Bovell - Words Disobey Me (Dub)
Penelope Isles - Sailing Still
YVETTE - For a Moment
La Luz - Watching Cartoons
Karin Peris (The Innocence Mission) - I Would Sing Along
A Certain Ratio - $ouls in the City (Part 2)
Deerhoof - Department of Corrections
The KVB - World on Fire
Steve Gunn - Fulton
The Jones Sisters - Bound
Tropical Fuck Storm - New Romeo Agent
Le Pain - Troisieme Groupe
The Chemical Brothers - Work Energy Principle
Telethon - Positively Clark Street
girlpuppy - Miniature Furniture
illuminati hotties - u v v p (ft. Buck Meek)
Bizzy Banks - My Shit
Abstract Mindstate - A Wise Tale (prod. Kanye West)
EST Gee - 5500 Degrees (ft. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg & Rylo Rodriguez)
The Linda Lindas - Oh!
Samia - As You Are
Wednesday - How Can You Live If You Can't Love How Can You If You Do
Moor Mother - Shekre (ft. lojii)
Amygdala - A Different Kind of Death In Life
MONO - Riptide
Nilüfer Yanya - Day 7.5039 (KeiyaA remix)
Boldy James & The Alchemist - First 48 Freestyle
Common Holly - The Moon