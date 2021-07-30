Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Grouper, LUMP (Laura Marling & Tunng's Mike Lindsay), Billie Eilish, Turnstile, Torres, Skepta ft. J Balvin, Dot Allison, Fake Fruit, Anna Prior (Metronomy), Gustaf, Maxo Kream, Meet Me @ The Altar, Lila Iké, The Body & BIG | BRAVE, A Great Big Pile of Leaves, Dave Hause, Loma, Vivien Goldman, Black Marble, Saint Etienne, Dry Cleaning, Ada Lea, and more
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Grouper - Unclean mind
LUMP - Paradise
Billie Eilish - Getting Older
Turnstile - Blackout
Torres - Hand In The Air
Skepta - Nirvana (ft. J Balvin)
Dot Allison - Constellations
Fake Fruit - I Am the Car
Anna Prior (Metronomy) - Thank You for Nothing
Gustaf - Book
P.E. - The Reason for My Love
Maxo Kream - Local Joker
Meet Me @ The Altar - Brighter Days (Are Before Us)
Morray - Trenches (Remix ft. Polo G)
Lila Iké - Batty Rider Shorts
The Body & BIG | BRAVE - Polly Gosford
A Great Big Pile of Leaves - Hit Reset
Dave Hause - Sandy Sheets
Loma - Going Out
Vivien Goldman - Saturday Afternoon
Black Marble - Somewhere
Saint Etienne - Pond House
Dry Cleaning - Bug Eggs
Ada Lea - Damn