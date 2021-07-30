Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Grouper, LUMP (Laura Marling & Tunng's Mike Lindsay), Billie Eilish, Turnstile, Torres, Skepta ft. J Balvin, Dot Allison, Fake Fruit, Anna Prior (Metronomy), Gustaf, Maxo Kream, Meet Me @ The Altar, Lila Iké, The Body & BIG | BRAVE, A Great Big Pile of Leaves, Dave Hause, Loma, Vivien Goldman, Black Marble, Saint Etienne, Dry Cleaning, Ada Lea, and more

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Grouper - Unclean mind

LUMP - Paradise

Billie Eilish - Getting Older

Turnstile - Blackout

Torres - Hand In The Air

Skepta - Nirvana (ft. J Balvin)

Dot Allison - Constellations

Fake Fruit - I Am the Car

Anna Prior (Metronomy) - Thank You for Nothing

Gustaf - Book

P.E. - The Reason for My Love

Maxo Kream - Local Joker

Meet Me @ The Altar - Brighter Days (Are Before Us)

Morray - Trenches (Remix ft. Polo G)

Lila Iké - Batty Rider Shorts

The Body & BIG | BRAVE - Polly Gosford

A Great Big Pile of Leaves - Hit Reset

Dave Hause - Sandy Sheets

Loma - Going Out

Vivien Goldman - Saturday Afternoon

Black Marble - Somewhere

Saint Etienne - Pond House

Dry Cleaning - Bug Eggs

Ada Lea - Damn