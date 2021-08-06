Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Laura Stevenson, Foxing, Hand Habits, Jorja Smith, Dying Wish, Vince Staples, The Weeknd, Rico Nasty, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Tinashe ft. Jeremih, Abstract Mindstate, Raccoon City, Pink Siifu (ft. Big Rube, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Asal Hazel, Nick Hakim), Catbite, Aimee Mann, Liars, Ty Segall, audiobooks, Fred Again.. ft. Baxter Dury, Amelia Meath & Blake Mills, Chubby & the Gang, Cold Beat, Goat, La Luz, Guided by Voices, Frontierer, Deafheaven, Full of Hell, Tierra Whack, Joey Purp, One Step Closer, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Laura Stevenson - Moving Cars

Foxing - 737

Hand Habits - Aquamarine

Jorja Smith - All of This

Dying Wish - Until Mourning Comes

Vince Staples - Got 'Em

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Rico Nasty - Buss

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die - Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance

Tinashe - X (ft. Jeremih)

Abstract Mindstate - I Feel Good

Raccoon City - The Abyss

Pink Siifu - Scurrrrd (ft. Big Rube, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Asal Hazel, Nick Hakim)

Catbite - Creepin

Aimee Mann - Suicide is Murder

Liars - My Pulse to Ponder

Ty Segall - Harmonizer

audiobooks - LalaLa It's the Good Life

Fred Again.. ft Baxter Dury - These Are My Friends

Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) & Blake Mills - Neon Blue

Chubby & the Gang - I Hate the Radio

Cold Beat - Mandelbrot Fall

Goat - Fill My Mouth

La Luz - Here on Earth

Dummy - Daffodils

Guided by Voices - My (Limited) Engagement

Frontierer - Glacial Plasma

Deafheaven - In Blur

Full of Hell - Industrial Messiah Complex

Tierra Whack - Walk The Beat

Joey Purp - Outside

One Step Closer - Chrysanthemum