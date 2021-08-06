Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Laura Stevenson, Foxing, Hand Habits, Jorja Smith, Dying Wish, Vince Staples, The Weeknd, Rico Nasty, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Tinashe ft. Jeremih, Abstract Mindstate, Raccoon City, Pink Siifu (ft. Big Rube, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Asal Hazel, Nick Hakim), Catbite, Aimee Mann, Liars, Ty Segall, audiobooks, Fred Again.. ft. Baxter Dury, Amelia Meath & Blake Mills, Chubby & the Gang, Cold Beat, Goat, La Luz, Guided by Voices, Frontierer, Deafheaven, Full of Hell, Tierra Whack, Joey Purp, One Step Closer, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Laura Stevenson - Moving Cars
Foxing - 737
Hand Habits - Aquamarine
Jorja Smith - All of This
Dying Wish - Until Mourning Comes
Vince Staples - Got 'Em
The Weeknd - Take My Breath
Rico Nasty - Buss
The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die - Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance
Tinashe - X (ft. Jeremih)
Abstract Mindstate - I Feel Good
Raccoon City - The Abyss
Pink Siifu - Scurrrrd (ft. Big Rube, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Asal Hazel, Nick Hakim)
Catbite - Creepin
Aimee Mann - Suicide is Murder
Liars - My Pulse to Ponder
Ty Segall - Harmonizer
audiobooks - LalaLa It's the Good Life
Fred Again.. ft Baxter Dury - These Are My Friends
Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) & Blake Mills - Neon Blue
Chubby & the Gang - I Hate the Radio
Cold Beat - Mandelbrot Fall
Goat - Fill My Mouth
La Luz - Here on Earth
Dummy - Daffodils
Guided by Voices - My (Limited) Engagement
Frontierer - Glacial Plasma
Deafheaven - In Blur
Full of Hell - Industrial Messiah Complex
Tierra Whack - Walk The Beat
Joey Purp - Outside
One Step Closer - Chrysanthemum