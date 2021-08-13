Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

photo by Amanda Hatfield

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Big Thief, Quicksand, Indigo De Souza, VanJess ft. Lucky Daye, Boldy James & The Alchemist ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Roc Marciano, Vanishing Twin, Alexis Taylor, Courtney Barnett, Tropical Fuck Storm, Absolutely Free, Deep Throat Choir, Sam Evian, Sea Power, Vivien Goldman, Soft Cell, Macie Stewart ft. Sen Morimoto, Magdalena Bay, Injury Reserve, They Hate Change, Flee Lord & Roc Marciano ft. Stove God Cooks, J Balvin, Blackwater Holylight, Filth Is Eternal, Carcass, Brigid Mae Power, The Darkness, and Jim Bob

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Big Thief - Little Things
Quicksand - EMDR
Indigo De Souza - Real Pain
VanJess - Slow Down (ft. Lucky Daye)
Boldy James & The Alchemist - Photographic Memories (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Roc Marciano)
Vanishing Twin - Phase One Million
Alexis Taylor - House of the Truth
Courtney Barnett - Before You Gotta Go
Tropical Fuck Storm - Bumma Sanger
Absolutely Free - Interface
Deep Throat Choir - Alchemilla
Sam Evian - Knock Knock
Sea Power - Two Fingers
Vivien Goldman - My Bestie & My BFF
Soft Cell - Heart Like Chernobyl
Macie Stewart - Garter Snake (ft. Sen Morimoto)
Magdalena Bay - Secrets (Your Fire)
Injury Reserve - Knees
They Hate Change - Faux Leather
Flee Lord & Roc Marciano - Trim The Fat (ft. Stove God Cooks)
J Balvin - Que Locura
Blackwater Holylight - Around You
Filth Is Eternal - Pearl Slug
Carcass - Dance of Ixtab
Benny The Butcher - Flood the Block
Brigid Mae Power - Didn't It Rain (Songs: Ohia cover)
The Darkness - Motorheart
Jim Bob - The Earth Bleeds Out

