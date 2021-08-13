Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Big Thief, Quicksand, Indigo De Souza, VanJess ft. Lucky Daye, Boldy James & The Alchemist ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Roc Marciano, Vanishing Twin, Alexis Taylor, Courtney Barnett, Tropical Fuck Storm, Absolutely Free, Deep Throat Choir, Sam Evian, Sea Power, Vivien Goldman, Soft Cell, Macie Stewart ft. Sen Morimoto, Magdalena Bay, Injury Reserve, They Hate Change, Flee Lord & Roc Marciano ft. Stove God Cooks, J Balvin, Blackwater Holylight, Filth Is Eternal, Carcass, Brigid Mae Power, The Darkness, and Jim Bob

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Big Thief - Little Things

Quicksand - EMDR

Indigo De Souza - Real Pain

VanJess - Slow Down (ft. Lucky Daye)

Boldy James & The Alchemist - Photographic Memories (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Roc Marciano)

Vanishing Twin - Phase One Million

Alexis Taylor - House of the Truth

Courtney Barnett - Before You Gotta Go

Tropical Fuck Storm - Bumma Sanger

Absolutely Free - Interface

Deep Throat Choir - Alchemilla

Sam Evian - Knock Knock

Sea Power - Two Fingers

Vivien Goldman - My Bestie & My BFF

Soft Cell - Heart Like Chernobyl

Macie Stewart - Garter Snake (ft. Sen Morimoto)

Magdalena Bay - Secrets (Your Fire)

Injury Reserve - Knees

They Hate Change - Faux Leather

Flee Lord & Roc Marciano - Trim The Fat (ft. Stove God Cooks)

J Balvin - Que Locura

Blackwater Holylight - Around You

Filth Is Eternal - Pearl Slug

Carcass - Dance of Ixtab

Benny The Butcher - Flood the Block

Brigid Mae Power - Didn't It Rain (Songs: Ohia cover)

The Darkness - Motorheart

Jim Bob - The Earth Bleeds Out