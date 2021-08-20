Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by The Specials, Anxious, Sturgill Simpson ft. Willie Nelson, Deafheaven, Jail Socks, Telethon, Shaun Ryder, Jim Bob, Tropical Fuck Storm, Guided by Voices, The Bevis Frond, Letting Up Despite Great Faults, Saint Etienne, Xeno & Oaklander, John Carpenter with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, Cindy, Tiwa Savage ft. Amaarae, Nubya Garcia ft. La Perla, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, See Through Person, Save Face, Spirit Was, Kowloon Walled City, Lotic, Taraka, Penelope Isles, Dean Wareham, Gone to Color, Martina Topley Bird, Every Time I Die, The Silver, Portrayal of Guilt, Abraskadabra, Exodus, and Low.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
The Specials - Freedom Highway
Parquet Courts - Walking at a Downtown Pace
Anxious - Call From You
Sturgill Simpson - Juanita (ft. Willie Nelson)
Deafheaven - Villain
Jail Socks - Sick Weather
Telethon - Do You Know What I Mean (or Not)?
Shaun Ryder - Mumbo Jumbo
Jim Bob - Karen (Is Thinking of Changing Her Name)
Tropical Fuck Storm - Suburbiopia
Guided by Voices - High in the Rain
The Bevis Frond - My Own Hollywood
Letting Up Despite Great Faults - Gemini
Saint Etienne - Penlop
Xeno & Oaklander - Poison
John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies - Unkillable
Cindy - Lost Dog
Tiwa Savage - Tales By Moonlight (ft. Amaarae)
Nubya Garcia - La cumbia me está llamando ft. La Perla (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Vortex
See Through Person - Pipe Dream
Save Face - GLITTER
Spirit Was - I Saw the Wheel
Kowloon Walled City - Oxygen Tent
Lotic - Come Unto Me
Taraka - Psychocastle
Penelope Isles - Iced Gems
Dean Wareham - The Past is Our Plaything
Gone to Color - Dissolved ft Martina Topley Bird
Every Time I Die - Post-Boredom
The Silver - Fallow
Portrayal of Guilt - Touched by an Angel
Abraskadabra - Do We Need A Sign?
Exodus - The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)
Low - More