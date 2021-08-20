Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by The Specials, Anxious, Sturgill Simpson ft. Willie Nelson, Deafheaven, Jail Socks, Telethon, Shaun Ryder, Jim Bob, Tropical Fuck Storm, Guided by Voices, The Bevis Frond, Letting Up Despite Great Faults, Saint Etienne, Xeno & Oaklander, John Carpenter with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, Cindy, Tiwa Savage ft. Amaarae, Nubya Garcia ft. La Perla, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, See Through Person, Save Face, Spirit Was, Kowloon Walled City, Lotic, Taraka, Penelope Isles, Dean Wareham, Gone to Color, Martina Topley Bird, Every Time I Die, The Silver, Portrayal of Guilt, Abraskadabra, Exodus, and Low.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

