Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Turnstile, Gully Boys, Chronixx, Joey Purp, Courtney Barnett, Gorillaz, Hand Habits, Riddy Arman, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar, Westside Gunn ft. Stove God Cooks & Jadakiss, Penelope Scott, Madi Diaz, Indigo De Souza, Halsey, Flee Lord & Roc Marciano ft. Conway The Machine, Esperanza Spalding, Ada Lea, Makaya McCraven, Julien Baker, Deerhoof, Gustaf, ONETWOTHREE, MUNYA, Kacey Musgraves, La Luz, Steve Gunn, Helado Negro, Drain, Marissa Nadler, Irreversible Entanglements, and MONO

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Turnstile - Wild Wrld

Gully Boys - The Way

Chronixx - Freedom Fighter

Joey Purp - Candypaint

Courtney Barnett - I'll Be Your Mirror (Velvet Underground & Nico cover)

Gorillaz - Meanwhile

Hand Habits - No Difference

Riddy Arman - Spirits, Angels, or Lies

Baby Keem - Family Ties (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Westside Gunn - Right Now (ft. Stove God Cooks & Jadakiss)

Penelope Scott - Bad Advice

Madi Diaz - Think of Me

Indigo De Souza - Die/Cry

Halsey - Girl Is A Gun

Flee Lord & Roc Marciano - Shouts To The Mobb / Medusa (ft. Conway The Machine)

Esperanza Spalding - Formwela 10

Ada Lea - partner

Makaya McCraven - Frank's Tune (AKA De'Jeff's Tune)

Julien Baker - Favor (Jesu Remix)

Deerhoof - Plant Thief

Gustaf - Best Behavior

ONETWOTHREE - Perfect Illusions

MUNYA - Cocoa Beach

Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed

La Luz - The Pines

Steve Gunn - Circuit Rider

Helado Negro - outside the outside

Drain - Watch You Burn

Marissa Nadler - Bessie, Did You Make It?

Irreversible Entanglements - Open The Gates

MONO - Innocence