Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Turnstile, Gully Boys, Chronixx, Joey Purp, Courtney Barnett, Gorillaz, Hand Habits, Riddy Arman, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar, Westside Gunn ft. Stove God Cooks & Jadakiss, Penelope Scott, Madi Diaz, Indigo De Souza, Halsey, Flee Lord & Roc Marciano ft. Conway The Machine, Esperanza Spalding, Ada Lea, Makaya McCraven, Julien Baker, Deerhoof, Gustaf, ONETWOTHREE, MUNYA, Kacey Musgraves, La Luz, Steve Gunn, Helado Negro, Drain, Marissa Nadler, Irreversible Entanglements, and MONO
Turnstile - Wild Wrld
Gully Boys - The Way
Chronixx - Freedom Fighter
Joey Purp - Candypaint
Courtney Barnett - I'll Be Your Mirror (Velvet Underground & Nico cover)
Gorillaz - Meanwhile
Hand Habits - No Difference
Riddy Arman - Spirits, Angels, or Lies
Baby Keem - Family Ties (ft. Kendrick Lamar)
Westside Gunn - Right Now (ft. Stove God Cooks & Jadakiss)
Penelope Scott - Bad Advice
Madi Diaz - Think of Me
Indigo De Souza - Die/Cry
Halsey - Girl Is A Gun
Flee Lord & Roc Marciano - Shouts To The Mobb / Medusa (ft. Conway The Machine)
Esperanza Spalding - Formwela 10
Ada Lea - partner
Makaya McCraven - Frank's Tune (AKA De'Jeff's Tune)
Julien Baker - Favor (Jesu Remix)
Deerhoof - Plant Thief
Gustaf - Best Behavior
ONETWOTHREE - Perfect Illusions
MUNYA - Cocoa Beach
Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed
La Luz - The Pines
Steve Gunn - Circuit Rider
Helado Negro - outside the outside
Drain - Watch You Burn
Marissa Nadler - Bessie, Did You Make It?
Irreversible Entanglements - Open The Gates
MONO - Innocence