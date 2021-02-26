Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Noname, Nick Cave, Dinosaur Jr, Wolf Alice, Spirit of the Beehive, AFI, Bone Cutter, Tomahawk, Protoje, Denzel Curry, Mikey Erg, Jay Som and Palehound, Flock of Dimes, Paul Weller, CHAI, Kero Kero Bonito, Alan Vega, Real Estate, Horsegirl, The Horrors, Guided by Voices, Sibille Attar, Bill Callahan and Bonnie Prince Billy, Half Waif, MAVI, Lost Horizons, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Noname - Rainforest
Nick Cave - Hand of God
Dinosaur Jr - I Ran Away
Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth
Spirit of the Beehive - The Server Is Immersed
Tomahawk - Dog Eat Dog
Protoje - Still Blooming (ft. Lila Iké)
Rema - Bounce
Denzel Curry - Cosmic.m4a (The Alchemist version feat. Joey BadA$$)
Mikey Erg - Can't Be Too Careless
Bachelor (Jay Som & Palehound) - Anything At All
Flock of Dimes - Price of Blue
The Reds, Pinks and Purples - The Record Player and the Damage Done
Paul Weller - Cosmic Fringes
TUNS - We Stand United
CHAI - Maybe Chocolate Chips (ft. Ric Wilson)
Kero Kero Bonito - The Princess and the Clock
Alan Vega - Nike Soldier
Real Estate - Half a Human
Marina Allen - Oh, Louise
Horsegirl - Ballroom Dance Scene
Grave Flower Bongo Band - Smile
The Horrors - Lout
Guided by Voices - Free Agents
Sibille Attar - Somebody's Watching
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - I Want to Go to the Beach
Cheval Sombre - No Place to Fall (Townes Van Zandt cover)
Duke Deuce - Fell Up In The Club (ft. A$AP Ferg)
Vijay Iyer Trio - Children of Flint
Half Waif - Party's Over
Porcupine - Pederasty
Gel - Violent Closure
pulses. - Bold New Taste
Pupil Slicer - Interlocutor
AFI - Looking Tragic
Body Void - Wound
BIG | BRAVE - Half Breed
Noctule - Wretched Abyss
Bone Cutter - Sea of Broken Needs
Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble - Now (Forever Momentary Space)
MAVI - TIME TRAVEL
Lost Horizons - This Is The Weather