Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Noname, Nick Cave, Dinosaur Jr, Wolf Alice, Spirit of the Beehive, AFI, Bone Cutter, Tomahawk, Protoje, Denzel Curry, Mikey Erg, Jay Som and Palehound, Flock of Dimes, Paul Weller, CHAI, Kero Kero Bonito, Alan Vega, Real Estate, Horsegirl, The Horrors, Guided by Voices, Sibille Attar, Bill Callahan and Bonnie Prince Billy, Half Waif, MAVI, Lost Horizons, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Noname - Rainforest

Nick Cave - Hand of God

Dinosaur Jr - I Ran Away

Wolf Alice - The Last Man On Earth

Spirit of the Beehive - The Server Is Immersed

Tomahawk - Dog Eat Dog

Protoje - Still Blooming (ft. Lila Iké)

Rema - Bounce

Denzel Curry - Cosmic.m4a (The Alchemist version feat. Joey BadA$$)

Mikey Erg - Can't Be Too Careless

Bachelor (Jay Som & Palehound) - Anything At All

Flock of Dimes - Price of Blue

The Reds, Pinks and Purples - The Record Player and the Damage Done

Paul Weller - Cosmic Fringes

TUNS - We Stand United

CHAI - Maybe Chocolate Chips (ft. Ric Wilson)

Kero Kero Bonito - The Princess and the Clock

Alan Vega - Nike Soldier

Real Estate - Half a Human

Marina Allen - Oh, Louise

Horsegirl - Ballroom Dance Scene

Grave Flower Bongo Band - Smile

The Horrors - Lout

Guided by Voices - Free Agents

Sibille Attar - Somebody's Watching

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - I Want to Go to the Beach

Cheval Sombre - No Place to Fall (Townes Van Zandt cover)

Duke Deuce - Fell Up In The Club (ft. A$AP Ferg)

Vijay Iyer Trio - Children of Flint

Half Waif - Party's Over

Porcupine - Pederasty

Gel - Violent Closure

pulses. - Bold New Taste

Pupil Slicer - Interlocutor

AFI - Looking Tragic

Body Void - Wound

BIG | BRAVE - Half Breed

Noctule - Wretched Abyss

Bone Cutter - Sea of Broken Needs

Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble - Now (Forever Momentary Space)

MAVI - TIME TRAVEL

Lost Horizons - This Is The Weather