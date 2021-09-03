Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by ABBA, Smoko Ono, Little Simz, Drake ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross, Jhay Cortez ft. Myke Towers, Iron Maiden, Jail Socks, Common Sage, The Besnard Lakes, Barry Adamson, Blunt Bangs, Beak>, Pictish Trail, Mr Twin Sister, Suuns, P.E., Andy Shauf, Bachelor, Tokischa & Rosalía, Full of Hell, Bat Fangs, Wiki, JPEGMAFIA, The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Portrayal of Guilt, and FPA

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down

Smoko Ono - Winners (ft. Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp & Yxng Bane)

Little Simz - Standing Ovation

Drake - You Only Live Twice (ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross)

Jhay Cortez - Los Bo (ft. Myke Towers)

Iron Maiden - Lost In A Lost World

Jail Socks - Caving In

Common Sage - Sour

The Besnard Lakes - Superego

Barry Adamson - Broken Moments

Blunt Bangs - Odessa

Beak> - Ah Yeh

Pictish Trail - Natural Successor

Mr Twin Sister - Polvo

Suuns - The Trilogy

P.E. - Shadow Side

Andy Shauf - Spanish on the Beach

Bachelor - I See It Now

Tokischa x Rosalía - Linda

Full of Hell - Reeking Tunnels

Bat Fangs - Queen of My World

Wiki - Roof

JPEGMAFIA - TRUST!

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die - Queen Sophie for President

Portrayal of Guilt - Possession

FPA - Baby