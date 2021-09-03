Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by ABBA, Smoko Ono, Little Simz, Drake ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross, Jhay Cortez ft. Myke Towers, Iron Maiden, Jail Socks, Common Sage, The Besnard Lakes, Barry Adamson, Blunt Bangs, Beak>, Pictish Trail, Mr Twin Sister, Suuns, P.E., Andy Shauf, Bachelor, Tokischa & Rosalía, Full of Hell, Bat Fangs, Wiki, JPEGMAFIA, The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Portrayal of Guilt, and FPA
Subscribe to the playlist
