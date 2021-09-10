Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Emma Ruth Rundle, Low, Mastodon, Amyl & The Sniffers, Syd ft. Smino, Kacey Musgraves, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar, J Balvin ft. Jhay Cortez, Trophy Scars, Tony Seltzer ft. Wiki, Spencer., The Body and BIG | BRAVE, Kowloon Walled City, Maxo Kream ft. Tyler, the Creator, audiobooks, Saint Etienne, Bremer/McCoy, Guided by Voices, !!!, Field Music, Gustaf, Dehd, Radiohead, Yard Act, The Bevis Frond, Pays P., Gone to Color ft. Angus Andrew, Save Face, PLOSIVS, Sloppy Jane, lluminati hotties, Circuit des Yeux, Greet Death, Soot Sprite, One Step Closer, and Big Thief.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Emma Ruth Rundle - Return
Low - White Horses
Mastodon - Pushing The Tides
Amyl & The Sniffers - Maggot
Syd - Right Track (ft. Smino)
Kacey Musgraves - Breadwinner
Baby Keem - Range Brothers (ft. Kendrick Lamar)
J Balvin - La Venganza (ft. Jhay Cortez)
Trophy Scars - Pestilent Star
Tony Seltzer - Blood Covered Tiles (ft. Wiki)
Spencer. - U Around?
The Body and BIG | BRAVE - Blackest Crow
Kowloon Walled City - Piecework
Maxo Kream - Big Persona (ft. Tyler, the Creator)
audiobooks - black lipstick
Saint Etienne - Fonteyn
Bremer/McCoy - Natten
Guided by Voices - Dance of Gurus
!!! - Man on the Moon (REM cover)
Field Music - Someplace Dangerous
Gustaf - The Motions
Dehd - Loner (Protomartyr Remix)
Radiohead - If You Say the Word
Yard Act - The Overload
The Bevis Frond - Do Without Me
Pays P. - 3h et des personnes
Gone to Color - Suicide (ft Angus Andrew)
Save Face - Bury Me (Tonight!)
PLOSIVS - Hit The Breaks
Sloppy Jane - Party Anthem
lluminati hotties - Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism
Circuit des Yeux - Sculpting the Exodus
Greet Death - I Hate Everything
Soot Sprite - Alone Not Lonely
One Step Closer - Autumn
Big Thief - Certainty