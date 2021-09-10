Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Emma Ruth Rundle, Low, Mastodon, Amyl & The Sniffers, Syd ft. Smino, Kacey Musgraves, Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar, J Balvin ft. Jhay Cortez, Trophy Scars, Tony Seltzer ft. Wiki, Spencer., The Body and BIG | BRAVE, Kowloon Walled City, Maxo Kream ft. Tyler, the Creator, audiobooks, Saint Etienne, Bremer/McCoy, Guided by Voices, !!!, Field Music, Gustaf, Dehd, Radiohead, Yard Act, The Bevis Frond, Pays P., Gone to Color ft. Angus Andrew, Save Face, PLOSIVS, Sloppy Jane, lluminati hotties, Circuit des Yeux, Greet Death, Soot Sprite, One Step Closer, and Big Thief.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Emma Ruth Rundle - Return

Low - White Horses

Mastodon - Pushing The Tides

Amyl & The Sniffers - Maggot

Syd - Right Track (ft. Smino)

Kacey Musgraves - Breadwinner

Baby Keem - Range Brothers (ft. Kendrick Lamar)

J Balvin - La Venganza (ft. Jhay Cortez)

Trophy Scars - Pestilent Star

Tony Seltzer - Blood Covered Tiles (ft. Wiki)

Spencer. - U Around?

The Body and BIG | BRAVE - Blackest Crow

Kowloon Walled City - Piecework

Maxo Kream - Big Persona (ft. Tyler, the Creator)

audiobooks - black lipstick

Saint Etienne - Fonteyn

Bremer/McCoy - Natten

Guided by Voices - Dance of Gurus

!!! - Man on the Moon (REM cover)

Field Music - Someplace Dangerous

Gustaf - The Motions

Dehd - Loner (Protomartyr Remix)

Radiohead - If You Say the Word

Yard Act - The Overload

The Bevis Frond - Do Without Me

Pays P. - 3h et des personnes

Gone to Color - Suicide (ft Angus Andrew)

Save Face - Bury Me (Tonight!)

PLOSIVS - Hit The Breaks

Sloppy Jane - Party Anthem

lluminati hotties - Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism

Circuit des Yeux - Sculpting the Exodus

Greet Death - I Hate Everything

Soot Sprite - Alone Not Lonely

One Step Closer - Autumn

Big Thief - Certainty