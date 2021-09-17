Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Moor Mother, Snail Mail, The War On Drugs, Adia Victoria, Pa Salieu, Marissa Nadler, Every Time I Die, Lakeyah, Open Mike Eagle ft. Armand Hammer, Jarvis Cocker, Vanishing Twin, Anna B Savage, Jose Gonzalez, Dinner, Tonstartssbandht, Cindy, The Exbats, Cold Beat, Xeno & Oaklander, Robert Sotelo, Talk Show, Lee "Scratch" Perry ft. New Age Doom, Metronomy ft. spill tab, Mild High Club, Sam Evian, Absolutely Free, Spearmint, Night Shop, Ducks Ltd, Blunt Bangs, Carcass, Lil Nas X ft. Megan Thee Stallion, MONO, Couplet, Taking Meds, Magdalena Bay, Wiki ft. MIKE, Chastity, Siem Reap, The Silver, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Makaya McCraven, Brian Wilson, The Lurking Fear, Makthaverskan, Grouper, and Oneohtrix Point Never ft. Elizabeth Fraser.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Moor Mother - Made A Circle (ft. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela & Orion Sun)

Snail Mail - Valentine

The War On Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore

Adia Victoria - My Oh My (ft. Stone Jack Jones)

Pa Salieu - Shining (ft. Tay Iwar & Zlatan)

Marissa Nadler - If I Could Breathe Underwater (ft. Mary Lattimore)

Every Time I Die - Planet Shit

Lakeyah - 313-414 (ft. Tee Grizzley)

Open Mike Eagle - Burner Account (ft. Armand Hammer)

Jarvis Cocker - Aline (Christophe cover)

Vanishing Twin - The Lift

Anna B Savage - A Girl Like You

Jose Gonzalez - Tjomme

Dinner - Anima

Tonstartssbandht - What Has Happened

Cindy - Party Store

The Exbats - Coolsville USA

Cold Beat - Tumescent Decoy

Xeno & Oaklander - Afar

Robert Sotelo - Influencer

Talk Show - Underworld

Lee "Scratch" Perry X New Age Doom - Holy Dub

Metronomy w/ spill tab - Uneasy

Mild High Club - It's Over Again

Sam Evian - Time to Melt

Absolutely Free - Remaining Light

Spearmint - Black Vinyl

Night Shop - Forever Night

Ducks Ltd - Under the Rolling Moon

Blunt Bangs - Eau Caroline

Carcass - Eleanor Rigor Mortis

Lil Nas X - Dolla Sign Slime (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

MONO - Heaven In A Wild Flower

Couplet - Old Elba

Taking Meds - Lifesaver

Magdalena Bay - You Lose!

Wiki - Promised (ft. MIKE, prod. Navy Blue)

Chastity - Pummeling

Siem Reap - May As Well Stay

The Silver - Breathe

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Driver 8 (R.E.M. cover)

My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love

Makaya McCraven - Autumn In New York (AKA Spring In Chicago)

Brian Wilson - God Only Knows (from At My Piano)

The Lurking Fear - Cosmic Macabre

Makthaverskan - This Time

Oneohtrix Point Never & Elizabeth Fraser - Tales From The Trash Stratum

Grouper - Ode to the Blue