Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Moor Mother, Snail Mail, The War On Drugs, Adia Victoria, Pa Salieu, Marissa Nadler, Every Time I Die, Lakeyah, Open Mike Eagle ft. Armand Hammer, Jarvis Cocker, Vanishing Twin, Anna B Savage, Jose Gonzalez, Dinner, Tonstartssbandht, Cindy, The Exbats, Cold Beat, Xeno & Oaklander, Robert Sotelo, Talk Show, Lee "Scratch" Perry ft. New Age Doom, Metronomy ft. spill tab, Mild High Club, Sam Evian, Absolutely Free, Spearmint, Night Shop, Ducks Ltd, Blunt Bangs, Carcass, Lil Nas X ft. Megan Thee Stallion, MONO, Couplet, Taking Meds, Magdalena Bay, Wiki ft. MIKE, Chastity, Siem Reap, The Silver, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Makaya McCraven, Brian Wilson, The Lurking Fear, Makthaverskan, Grouper, and Oneohtrix Point Never ft. Elizabeth Fraser.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Moor Mother - Made A Circle (ft. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela & Orion Sun)
Snail Mail - Valentine
The War On Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore
Adia Victoria - My Oh My (ft. Stone Jack Jones)
Pa Salieu - Shining (ft. Tay Iwar & Zlatan)
Marissa Nadler - If I Could Breathe Underwater (ft. Mary Lattimore)
Every Time I Die - Planet Shit
Lakeyah - 313-414 (ft. Tee Grizzley)
Open Mike Eagle - Burner Account (ft. Armand Hammer)
Jarvis Cocker - Aline (Christophe cover)
Vanishing Twin - The Lift
Anna B Savage - A Girl Like You
Jose Gonzalez - Tjomme
Dinner - Anima
Tonstartssbandht - What Has Happened
Cindy - Party Store
The Exbats - Coolsville USA
Cold Beat - Tumescent Decoy
Xeno & Oaklander - Afar
Robert Sotelo - Influencer
Talk Show - Underworld
Lee "Scratch" Perry X New Age Doom - Holy Dub
Metronomy w/ spill tab - Uneasy
Mild High Club - It's Over Again
Sam Evian - Time to Melt
Absolutely Free - Remaining Light
Spearmint - Black Vinyl
Night Shop - Forever Night
Ducks Ltd - Under the Rolling Moon
Blunt Bangs - Eau Caroline
Carcass - Eleanor Rigor Mortis
Lil Nas X - Dolla Sign Slime (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)
MONO - Heaven In A Wild Flower
Couplet - Old Elba
Taking Meds - Lifesaver
Magdalena Bay - You Lose!
Wiki - Promised (ft. MIKE, prod. Navy Blue)
Chastity - Pummeling
Siem Reap - May As Well Stay
The Silver - Breathe
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Driver 8 (R.E.M. cover)
My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love
Makaya McCraven - Autumn In New York (AKA Spring In Chicago)
Brian Wilson - God Only Knows (from At My Piano)
The Lurking Fear - Cosmic Macabre
Makthaverskan - This Time
Oneohtrix Point Never & Elizabeth Fraser - Tales From The Trash Stratum
Grouper - Ode to the Blue