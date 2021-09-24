Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Aeon Station (Kevin Whelan of The Wrens), Let's Eat Grandma, Parquet Courts, King Hannah, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Wiki ft. Navy Blue, Underoath, Julie Doiron, Absolutely Free, Michael Stipe, Mandy Indiana, Habibi, Springtime, Damon Albarn, Beach Fossils, Anand Wilder, Run The Jewels, Latto, Morray, One Step Closer, Bartees Strange, Heart Attack Man, Constant Smiles, Wesley Gonzalez, A Certain Ratio, Black Marble, Activity, Man Or Astro-Man?, Eels, Magic Roundabout, Hyd, Kadhja Bonet, FPA, Aimee Mann, Ada Lea, Weakened Friends, Penelope Isles, Dorian Electra ft. Danny Brown, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Chelsea Wolfe, and Dream Unending

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Aeon Station (The Wrens' Kevin Whelan) - Queens

Let's Eat Grandma - Hall of Mirrors

Parquet Courts - Black Widow Spider

King Hannah - A Well-Made Woman

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul - Thank You

Wiki - Can't Do This Alone (ft. & prod. Navy Blue)

Underoath - Pneumonia

Julie Doiron - You Gave Me the Key

Absolutely Free - Epilogue

Michael Stipe - Sunday Morning (Velvet Underground cover)

Mandy, Indiana - Bottle Episode

Habibi - Try (Delta 5 cover)

Springtime - Will to Power

Damon Albarn - Royal Morning Blue

Beach Fossils - This Year (Piano)

Anand Wilder - Delirium Passes

Run The Jewels - Ooh La La (Remix ft. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

Latto - Big Energy

Morray - Bad Situations

One Step Closer - Lead To Gray

Bartees Strange - Weights

Heart Attack Man - Pitch Black

Constant Smiles - Run to Stay

Wesley Gonzalez - Wax Limousine

A Certain Ratio - Down & Dirty (Mr Dan remix)

Black Marble - Preoccupation

Activity - Text the Dead

Man Or Astro-Man? - Tenth Planet

Eels - Good Night on Earth

Magic Roundabout - Carol in Your Eyes

Hyd - Skin 2 Skin

Kadhja Bonet - For You

FPA - The Loved One

Aimee Mann - Burn It Out

Ada Lea - my love 4 u is real

Weakened Friends - Quitter

Penelope Isles - Sudoku

Dorian Electra - Gentleman (ft. Danny Brown) [d0llywood1 Remix]

SeeYouSpaceCowboy - Misinterpreting Constellations

Chelsea Wolfe - Woodstock (Joni Mitchell cover)

Dream Unending - In Cipher I Weep