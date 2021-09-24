Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Aeon Station (Kevin Whelan of The Wrens), Let's Eat Grandma, Parquet Courts, King Hannah, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Wiki ft. Navy Blue, Underoath, Julie Doiron, Absolutely Free, Michael Stipe, Mandy Indiana, Habibi, Springtime, Damon Albarn, Beach Fossils, Anand Wilder, Run The Jewels, Latto, Morray, One Step Closer, Bartees Strange, Heart Attack Man, Constant Smiles, Wesley Gonzalez, A Certain Ratio, Black Marble, Activity, Man Or Astro-Man?, Eels, Magic Roundabout, Hyd, Kadhja Bonet, FPA, Aimee Mann, Ada Lea, Weakened Friends, Penelope Isles, Dorian Electra ft. Danny Brown, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Chelsea Wolfe, and Dream Unending
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Aeon Station (The Wrens' Kevin Whelan) - Queens
Let's Eat Grandma - Hall of Mirrors
Parquet Courts - Black Widow Spider
King Hannah - A Well-Made Woman
Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul - Thank You
Wiki - Can't Do This Alone (ft. & prod. Navy Blue)
Underoath - Pneumonia
Julie Doiron - You Gave Me the Key
Absolutely Free - Epilogue
Michael Stipe - Sunday Morning (Velvet Underground cover)
Mandy, Indiana - Bottle Episode
Habibi - Try (Delta 5 cover)
Springtime - Will to Power
Damon Albarn - Royal Morning Blue
Beach Fossils - This Year (Piano)
Anand Wilder - Delirium Passes
Run The Jewels - Ooh La La (Remix ft. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice & DJ Premier)
Latto - Big Energy
Morray - Bad Situations
One Step Closer - Lead To Gray
Bartees Strange - Weights
Heart Attack Man - Pitch Black
Constant Smiles - Run to Stay
Wesley Gonzalez - Wax Limousine
A Certain Ratio - Down & Dirty (Mr Dan remix)
Black Marble - Preoccupation
Activity - Text the Dead
Man Or Astro-Man? - Tenth Planet
Eels - Good Night on Earth
Magic Roundabout - Carol in Your Eyes
Hyd - Skin 2 Skin
Kadhja Bonet - For You
FPA - The Loved One
Aimee Mann - Burn It Out
Ada Lea - my love 4 u is real
Weakened Friends - Quitter
Penelope Isles - Sudoku
Dorian Electra - Gentleman (ft. Danny Brown) [d0llywood1 Remix]
SeeYouSpaceCowboy - Misinterpreting Constellations
Chelsea Wolfe - Woodstock (Joni Mitchell cover)
Dream Unending - In Cipher I Weep