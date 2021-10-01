Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky & Ben Chisholm) Burna Boy ft. Polo G, Wiki ft. Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist ft. MAVI, Illuminati Hotties, Dying Wish, Gina Birch, Wet Leg, audiobooks, Cindy, Elbow, Habibi, Field Music, Ducks Ltd, LANNDS, Corridor, Halsey, bdrmm, Hawthonn, Circuit Des Yeux, Theon Cross, Angel Du$t, Leo Nocentelli, John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen, Tori Amos, Fine Place, and Irreversible Entanglements.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky & Ben Chisholm) - Blood Moon

Burna Boy - Want It All (ft. Polo G)

Wiki - All I Need (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

The Alchemist - Miracle Baby (ft. MAVI)

Illuminati Hotties - Growth

Dying Wish - Drowning in the Silent Black

Gina Birch - Feminist Song

Wet Leg - Wet Dream

audiobooks - The English Manipulator

Cindy - Sincere Sound

Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

Habibi - Somewhere They Can't Find Us

Field Music - Endlessly

Ducks Ltd - Grand Final Day

LANNDS - In the Garden

Corridor - Et Hop

Halsey - I Am Not a Woman, I Am A God (Adrian Sherwood Remix)

bdrmm - Port

Hawthonn - Dream Carin

Circuit Des Yeux - Vanishing

Theon Cross - Forward Progression II

Angel Du$t - Truck Songs

Leo Nocentelli - Thinking of the Day

John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen - Wasted Days

Tori Amos - Speaking With Trees

Fine Place (Frankie Rose) - This New Heaven

Irreversible Entanglements - Lágrimas Del Mar