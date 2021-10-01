Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky & Ben Chisholm) Burna Boy ft. Polo G, Wiki ft. Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist ft. MAVI, Illuminati Hotties, Dying Wish, Gina Birch, Wet Leg, audiobooks, Cindy, Elbow, Habibi, Field Music, Ducks Ltd, LANNDS, Corridor, Halsey, bdrmm, Hawthonn, Circuit Des Yeux, Theon Cross, Angel Du$t, Leo Nocentelli, John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen, Tori Amos, Fine Place, and Irreversible Entanglements.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky & Ben Chisholm) - Blood Moon
Burna Boy - Want It All (ft. Polo G)
Wiki - All I Need (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)
The Alchemist - Miracle Baby (ft. MAVI)
Illuminati Hotties - Growth
Dying Wish - Drowning in the Silent Black
Gina Birch - Feminist Song
Wet Leg - Wet Dream
audiobooks - The English Manipulator
Cindy - Sincere Sound
Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
Habibi - Somewhere They Can't Find Us
Field Music - Endlessly
Ducks Ltd - Grand Final Day
LANNDS - In the Garden
Corridor - Et Hop
Halsey - I Am Not a Woman, I Am A God (Adrian Sherwood Remix)
bdrmm - Port
Hawthonn - Dream Carin
Circuit Des Yeux - Vanishing
Theon Cross - Forward Progression II
Angel Du$t - Truck Songs
Leo Nocentelli - Thinking of the Day
John Mellencamp & Bruce Springsteen - Wasted Days
Tori Amos - Speaking With Trees
Fine Place (Frankie Rose) - This New Heaven
Irreversible Entanglements - Lágrimas Del Mar