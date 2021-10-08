Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Mitski, Conway the Machine, Mick Jenkins, Gang of Youths, The Jazz Butcher, The KVB, Soft Cell, Dean Wareham, Billy Bragg, Lonely Guest, Curtis Harding, Jarvis Cocker & Laetitia Sadier, Los Bitchos, Hand Habits, Dinner, Koffee, Circa Survive, Kelis, Kowloon Walled City, The Alchemist ft. Vince Staples, Big Thief, Claire Cronin, Magdalena Bay, The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Kristine Leschper, and Karen Peris.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Mitski - Working for the Knife

Conway the Machine - Piano Love

Mick Jenkins - Contacts

Gang of Youths - The Man Himself

The Jazz Butcher - Time

The KVB - Unité

Soft Cell - Bruises on My Illusions

Dean Wareham - As Much as It Was Worth It

Billy Bragg - Mid-Century Modern

Lonely Guest (Tricky) - Move Me ft Marta

Curtis Harding - With You ft. SASAMI

Jarvis Cocker & Laetitia Sadier - Paroles Paroles

Los Bitchos - Las Panteras

Hand Habits - Clean Air

Dinner - Connection ft. Molly Burch

Koffee - West Indies

Circa Survive - Imposter Syndrome

Kelis - Midnight Snacks

Kowloon Walled City - Lampblack

The Alchemist - 6 Five Heartbeats ft. Vince Staples

Big Thief - Change

Claire Cronin - No Forcefield

Magdalena Bay - Hysterical Us

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die - Trouble

Kristine Leschper (Mothers) - Figure and I

Karen Peris (The Innocence Mission) - This is a Song in Wintertime