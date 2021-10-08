Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Mitski, Conway the Machine, Mick Jenkins, Gang of Youths, The Jazz Butcher, The KVB, Soft Cell, Dean Wareham, Billy Bragg, Lonely Guest, Curtis Harding, Jarvis Cocker & Laetitia Sadier, Los Bitchos, Hand Habits, Dinner, Koffee, Circa Survive, Kelis, Kowloon Walled City, The Alchemist ft. Vince Staples, Big Thief, Claire Cronin, Magdalena Bay, The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Kristine Leschper, and Karen Peris.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Mitski - Working for the Knife
Conway the Machine - Piano Love
Mick Jenkins - Contacts
Gang of Youths - The Man Himself
The Jazz Butcher - Time
The KVB - Unité
Soft Cell - Bruises on My Illusions
Dean Wareham - As Much as It Was Worth It
Billy Bragg - Mid-Century Modern
Lonely Guest (Tricky) - Move Me ft Marta
Curtis Harding - With You ft. SASAMI
Jarvis Cocker & Laetitia Sadier - Paroles Paroles
Los Bitchos - Las Panteras
Hand Habits - Clean Air
Dinner - Connection ft. Molly Burch
Koffee - West Indies
Circa Survive - Imposter Syndrome
Kelis - Midnight Snacks
Kowloon Walled City - Lampblack
The Alchemist - 6 Five Heartbeats ft. Vince Staples
Big Thief - Change
Claire Cronin - No Forcefield
Magdalena Bay - Hysterical Us
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die - Trouble
Kristine Leschper (Mothers) - Figure and I
Karen Peris (The Innocence Mission) - This is a Song in Wintertime