Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Marissa Paternoster, Land of Talk, Starflyer 59, The Silver, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Knocked Loose, Young Thug ft. Doja Cat, Dream Unending, Cate Le Bon, Baxter Dury, Sleaford Mods, Bambara, Sally Shapiro, Gone to Color, Young Prisms, Mr. Twin Sister, Vanishing Twin, Laetitia Sadier, GLOK, Robin Guthrie, Sam Evian, Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby, Dean Wareham, Elbow, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Hyd, Tori Amos, Spirit of the Beehive, Liv.e, Barrie, FPA, Emma Ruth Rundle, Erin Rae, Aesop Rock & Blockhead, Death Cab For Cutie, Elizabeth Hart ft. Hope Sandoval, Shamir, Michael Kiwanuka, Leo Nocentelli, Scowl, Fruit Bats, Black Country New Road, and Sondre Lerche

Marissa Paternoster - White Dove

Land of Talk - Moment Feed

Starflyer 59 - Crossroads

The Silver - Then Silence...

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cross Bones Style (Cat Power cover, ft. Amanda Shires)

Knocked Loose - God Knows

Young Thug - Icy Hot (ft. Doja Cat)

Dream Unending - The Needful

Cate Le Bon - Running Away

Baxter Dury - DOA

Sleaford Mods - I Don't Rate You (Orbital Remix)

Bambara - Mythic Love

Sally Shapiro - Forget About You

Gone to Color - Dissolved

Young Prisms - Yourside

Mr Twin Sister - Ballarino

Vanishing Twin - Light Vessel

Laetitia Sadier - New Moon

GLOK - Closer

Robin Guthrie - Copper

Sam Evian - Never Know

Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby - Virginia Beach

Dean Wareham - Why Are We in Vietnam?

Elbow - Six Words

Neil Young and Crazy Horse - Song of the Seasons

Hyd - The Look On Your Face

Tori Amos - Spies

Spirit of the Beehive - IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME (Avey Tare remix)

Liv.e - Bout It

Barrie - Frankie

FPA - Princess Wiko

Emma Ruth Rundle - Blooms of Oblivion

Erin Rae - Modern Woman

Aesop Rock x Blockhead - Jazz Hands

Death Cab For Cutie - Coney Island (Band Demo)

Elizabeth Hart - I'll Walk With You (ft. Hope Sandoval)

Shamir - Gay Agenda

Michael Kiwanuka - Beautiful Life

Leo Nocentelli - Give Me Back My Loving

Scowl - Fuck Around (ft. Drain's Sammy Ciaramitaro)

Fruit Bats - Rips Me Up

Black Country, New Road - Chaos Space Marine

Sondre Lerche - Dead of the Night