Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Marissa Paternoster, Land of Talk, Starflyer 59, The Silver, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Knocked Loose, Young Thug ft. Doja Cat, Dream Unending, Cate Le Bon, Baxter Dury, Sleaford Mods, Bambara, Sally Shapiro, Gone to Color, Young Prisms, Mr. Twin Sister, Vanishing Twin, Laetitia Sadier, GLOK, Robin Guthrie, Sam Evian, Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby, Dean Wareham, Elbow, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Hyd, Tori Amos, Spirit of the Beehive, Liv.e, Barrie, FPA, Emma Ruth Rundle, Erin Rae, Aesop Rock & Blockhead, Death Cab For Cutie, Elizabeth Hart ft. Hope Sandoval, Shamir, Michael Kiwanuka, Leo Nocentelli, Scowl, Fruit Bats, Black Country New Road, and Sondre Lerche
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Marissa Paternoster - White Dove
Land of Talk - Moment Feed
Starflyer 59 - Crossroads
The Silver - Then Silence...
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cross Bones Style (Cat Power cover, ft. Amanda Shires)
Knocked Loose - God Knows
Young Thug - Icy Hot (ft. Doja Cat)
Dream Unending - The Needful
Cate Le Bon - Running Away
Baxter Dury - DOA
Sleaford Mods - I Don't Rate You (Orbital Remix)
Bambara - Mythic Love
Sally Shapiro - Forget About You
Gone to Color - Dissolved
Young Prisms - Yourside
Mr Twin Sister - Ballarino
Vanishing Twin - Light Vessel
Laetitia Sadier - New Moon
GLOK - Closer
Robin Guthrie - Copper
Sam Evian - Never Know
Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby - Virginia Beach
Dean Wareham - Why Are We in Vietnam?
Elbow - Six Words
Neil Young and Crazy Horse - Song of the Seasons
Hyd - The Look On Your Face
Tori Amos - Spies
Spirit of the Beehive - IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME (Avey Tare remix)
Liv.e - Bout It
Barrie - Frankie
FPA - Princess Wiko
Emma Ruth Rundle - Blooms of Oblivion
Erin Rae - Modern Woman
Aesop Rock x Blockhead - Jazz Hands
Death Cab For Cutie - Coney Island (Band Demo)
Elizabeth Hart - I'll Walk With You (ft. Hope Sandoval)
Shamir - Gay Agenda
Michael Kiwanuka - Beautiful Life
Leo Nocentelli - Give Me Back My Loving
Scowl - Fuck Around (ft. Drain's Sammy Ciaramitaro)
Fruit Bats - Rips Me Up
Black Country, New Road - Chaos Space Marine
Sondre Lerche - Dead of the Night