Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Every Time I Die, HEALTH & Poppy, Bonobo ft. Jamila Woods, Animal Collective, Parquet Courts, Jarvis Cocker, Guided by Voices, Lonely Guest, Real Estate, Lana Del Rey, Circuit des Yeux, Grouper, Carson McHone, Bedouine, La Luz, Hand Habits, Helado Negro, Black Marble, Blackwater Holylight, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds ft. Debbie Harry, The Pop Group, Jada Kingdom, Obongjayar, Maxo Kream ft. Freddie Gibbs, TOPS, Nation of Language, Bodega, Dinner, Philip Frobos, Chime School, Kelley Stoltz, Urge Overkill, Circa Survive, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and Necrofier

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Every Time I Die - Thing With Feathers (ft. Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull)

HEALTH & Poppy - Dead Flowers

Bonobo - Tides (ft. Jamila Woods)

Animal Collective - Prester John

Parquet Courts - Zoom Out

Jarvis Cocker - Elle Et Moi

Guided by Voices - I Share a Rhythm

Lonely Guest (Tricky) - Move Me

Real Estate - Days (Television cover)

Lana Del Rey - If You Lie Down With Me

Circuit des Yeux - Oracle Song

Grouper - Kelseo (Blue sky)

Carson McHone - Hawks Don’t Share

Bedouine - Songbird (Fleetwood Mac cover)

La Luz - I Won’t Hesitate

Hand Habits - The Answer

Helado Negro - There Must Be a Song Like You

Black Marble - Royal Walls

Blackwater Holylight - Every Corner (ft. Mizmor & Inter Arma’s Mike Paparo)

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Free to Walk (ft. Debbie Harry)

The Pop Group - 3:38 (Dennis Bovel Dub Version)

Jada Kingdom - Jungle

Obongjayar - Message In A Hammer

Maxo Kream - What I Look Like (ft. Freddie Gibbs)

TOPS - Waiting

Nation of Language - The Grey Commute

Bodega - Doers

Dinner - How We Talk

Philip Frobos - Through With Buzz (Steely Dan Cover)

Chime School - Wait Your Turn

Kelley Stoltz - Too Beck

Urge Overkill - Freedom (Wham! cover)

Circa Survive - Even Better

Prince Daddy and the Hyena - Curly Q

SeeYouSpaceCowboy - The End to a Brief Moment of Lasting Intimacy

Necrofier - Darker Than The Night