Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Every Time I Die, HEALTH & Poppy, Bonobo ft. Jamila Woods, Animal Collective, Parquet Courts, Jarvis Cocker, Guided by Voices, Lonely Guest, Real Estate, Lana Del Rey, Circuit des Yeux, Grouper, Carson McHone, Bedouine, La Luz, Hand Habits, Helado Negro, Black Marble, Blackwater Holylight, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds ft. Debbie Harry, The Pop Group, Jada Kingdom, Obongjayar, Maxo Kream ft. Freddie Gibbs, TOPS, Nation of Language, Bodega, Dinner, Philip Frobos, Chime School, Kelley Stoltz, Urge Overkill, Circa Survive, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and Necrofier
Every Time I Die - Thing With Feathers (ft. Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull)
HEALTH & Poppy - Dead Flowers
Bonobo - Tides (ft. Jamila Woods)
Animal Collective - Prester John
Parquet Courts - Zoom Out
Jarvis Cocker - Elle Et Moi
Guided by Voices - I Share a Rhythm
Lonely Guest (Tricky) - Move Me
Real Estate - Days (Television cover)
Lana Del Rey - If You Lie Down With Me
Circuit des Yeux - Oracle Song
Grouper - Kelseo (Blue sky)
Carson McHone - Hawks Don’t Share
Bedouine - Songbird (Fleetwood Mac cover)
La Luz - I Won’t Hesitate
Hand Habits - The Answer
Helado Negro - There Must Be a Song Like You
Black Marble - Royal Walls
Blackwater Holylight - Every Corner (ft. Mizmor & Inter Arma’s Mike Paparo)
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - Free to Walk (ft. Debbie Harry)
The Pop Group - 3:38 (Dennis Bovel Dub Version)
Jada Kingdom - Jungle
Obongjayar - Message In A Hammer
Maxo Kream - What I Look Like (ft. Freddie Gibbs)
TOPS - Waiting
Nation of Language - The Grey Commute
Bodega - Doers
Dinner - How We Talk
Philip Frobos - Through With Buzz (Steely Dan Cover)
Chime School - Wait Your Turn
Kelley Stoltz - Too Beck
Urge Overkill - Freedom (Wham! cover)
Circa Survive - Even Better
Prince Daddy and the Hyena - Curly Q
SeeYouSpaceCowboy - The End to a Brief Moment of Lasting Intimacy
Necrofier - Darker Than The Night