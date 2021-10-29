Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Spoon, Anxious, The War on Drugs, Marissa Nadler, ME REX, Shygirl, Apollo Brown & Stalley, Anaïs Mitchell, Fly Anakin, Yard Act, Metronomy, Kelly Lee Owens, Ora the Molecule, Le Pain, Fine Place, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Midlake, Save Face, Mick Jenkins, Ibibio Sound Machine, SASAMI, Sam Evian, Fatoumata Diawara & Ms. Lauryn Hill, 156/Silence, and Aimee Mann.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Spoon - The Hardest Cut
Anxious - In April
The War on Drugs - I Don't Wanna Wait
Marissa Nadler - The Path of the Clouds
ME REX - Never Graduate
Shygirl - Cleo
Apollo Brown & Stalley - Humble Wins
Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
Fly Anakin - Sean Price
Yard Act - Land of the Blind
Metronomy - It's Good to Be Back
Kelly Lee Owens - Unity
Ora the Molecule - Beat Beat Beat (Gillian Gilbert remix)
Le Pain - Obvious to You
Fine Place (Frankie Rose) - It's Your House
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Magnificent Hurt
Midlake - Meanwhile...
Save Face - A.M. Gothic
Mick Jenkins - The Valley of the Shadow of Death
Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity
SASAMI - The Greatest
Sam Evian - Sunshine
Fatoumata Diawara & Ms. Lauryn Hill - Black Woman
156/Silence - Coup De Grace
Aimee Mann - I See You