Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Spoon, Anxious, The War on Drugs, Marissa Nadler, ME REX, Shygirl, Apollo Brown & Stalley, Anaïs Mitchell, Fly Anakin, Yard Act, Metronomy, Kelly Lee Owens, Ora the Molecule, Le Pain, Fine Place, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Midlake, Save Face, Mick Jenkins, Ibibio Sound Machine, SASAMI, Sam Evian, Fatoumata Diawara & Ms. Lauryn Hill, 156/Silence, and Aimee Mann.

Spoon - The Hardest Cut

Anxious - In April

The War on Drugs - I Don't Wanna Wait

Marissa Nadler - The Path of the Clouds

ME REX - Never Graduate

Shygirl - Cleo

Apollo Brown & Stalley - Humble Wins

Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star

Fly Anakin - Sean Price

Yard Act - Land of the Blind

Metronomy - It's Good to Be Back

Kelly Lee Owens - Unity

Ora the Molecule - Beat Beat Beat (Gillian Gilbert remix)

Le Pain - Obvious to You

Fine Place (Frankie Rose) - It's Your House

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Magnificent Hurt

Midlake - Meanwhile...

Save Face - A.M. Gothic

Mick Jenkins - The Valley of the Shadow of Death

Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity

SASAMI - The Greatest

Sam Evian - Sunshine

Fatoumata Diawara & Ms. Lauryn Hill - Black Woman

156/Silence - Coup De Grace

Aimee Mann - I See You