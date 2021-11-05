Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Spiritualized, Converge (ft. Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky), Terrace Martin (ft. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign & James Fauntleroy), Cassandra Jenkins, Porcupine Tree, Snail Mail, Chastity Belt, Pictish Trail, Penelope Isles, Chime School, Hard Feelings, Snoop Dogg (ft. Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes), Slipknot, SeeYouSpaceCowboy ft. Keith Buckley, Heart Attack Man, Portrayal of Guilt ft. Jeremy Bolm, Emma Ruth Rundle, Ladipoe ft. Rema, Age of Apocalypse, Charli XCX (ft. Caroline Polachek & Christine and the Queens), Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, MUNYA, Young Guv, Radiohead, Squid, Scowl, Sea Oleena, Claire Cronin, Fat Nick ft. Maxo Kream, Weakened Friends, Queen of Jeans ft. Gladie, and Your Old Droog

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

