Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Spiritualized, Converge (ft. Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky), Terrace Martin (ft. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign & James Fauntleroy), Cassandra Jenkins, Porcupine Tree, Snail Mail, Chastity Belt, Pictish Trail, Penelope Isles, Chime School, Hard Feelings, Snoop Dogg (ft. Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes), Slipknot, SeeYouSpaceCowboy ft. Keith Buckley, Heart Attack Man, Portrayal of Guilt ft. Jeremy Bolm, Emma Ruth Rundle, Ladipoe ft. Rema, Age of Apocalypse, Charli XCX (ft. Caroline Polachek & Christine and the Queens), Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, MUNYA, Young Guv, Radiohead, Squid, Scowl, Sea Oleena, Claire Cronin, Fat Nick ft. Maxo Kream, Weakened Friends, Queen of Jeans ft. Gladie, and Your Old Droog
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Spiritualized - Always Together With You
Converge (ft. Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky) - Coil
Terrace Martin - Drones (ft. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign & James Fauntleroy)
Cassandra Jenkins - American Spirits
Porcupine Tree - Harridan
Snail Mail - Light Blue
Chastity Belt - Fear
Pictish Trail - Melody Something
Penelope Isles - Play it Cool
Chime School - Radical Leisure
Hard Feelings - Love Scenes
Snoop Dogg, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes - Murder Music
Slipknot - The Chapeltown Rag
SeeYouSpaceCowboy - Life As A Soap Opera Plot, 26 Years Running (ft. Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley)
Heart Attack Man - Thoughtz & Prayerz
Portrayal of Guilt - Fall From Grace (ft. Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm)
Emma Ruth Rundle - Body
Ladipoe - Afro Jigga (ft. Rema)
Age of Apocalypse - The Patriot
Charli XCX - New Shapes (ft. Caroline Polachek & Christine and the Queens)
Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul - Blenda
MUNYA - Voyage
Young Guv - Lo Lo Lonely
Radiohead - Follow Me Around
Squid - America! (Bill Callahan cover)
Scowl - Seeds To Sow
Sea Oleena - Untethering
Claire Cronin - Feel This
Fat Nick - Living Large (ft. Maxo Kream)
Weakened Friends - Tunnels
Queen of Jeans - Teenage Dirtbag (Wheatus cover ft. Gladie)
Your Old Droog - Yuri