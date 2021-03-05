Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Jaz Elise, Tigers Jaw, Fruit Bats, Denzel Curry, Fake Fruit, Arab Strap, Jane Weaver, Billy Nomates, Xiu Xiu, MATTIE, Hildegard, FACS, Glazed, Pom Pom Squad, Erika de Casier, Maple Glider, Bongzilla, The Armed, Gulch, Regional Justice Center, J Balvin, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Ratboys, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet
St. Vincent - Pay Your Way In Pain
Jaz Elise - Elevated
Tigers Jaw - I Won't Care How You Remember Me (ft. Andy Hull)
Fruit Bats - The Pet Parade
Denzel Curry - Track07 (Georgia Anne Muldrow Version ft. Arlo Parks)
Hans Gruber and the Die Hards - You're Being Watched
CFCF - Life is Perfecto
Maxwell Farrington & Le SuperHomard — We, Us the Pharaohs
Fake Fruit - No Mutuals
Arab Strap - Kebabylon
Jane Weaver - Pyramid Schemes
Billy Nomates - Emergency Telephone
Xiu Xiu & Angus Andrew - Rumpus Room
Bill Callahan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Sir Richard Bishop - She is My Everything (John Prine Cover)
Innov Gnawa - Chorfa
MATTIE - Human Thing
Hildegard (Helena Deland & Ouri) - Jour 2
FACS - Strawberry Cough
Glazed - DOOMED WORLD (keep spinning)
Pom Pom Squad - Lux
Erika de Casier - Drama
Maple Glider - Good Thing
Alfa Mist - Organic Rust
Bongzilla - Free The Weed
The Armed - AVERAGE DEATH
Gulch - Bolt Swallower
Regional Justice Center - ...And Punishment
J Balvin - Ma G
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - 9
Rachel Love - Down the Line
Ratboys - Go Outside