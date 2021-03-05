Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Japanese Breakfast, St. Vincent, Jaz Elise, Tigers Jaw, Fruit Bats, Denzel Curry, Fake Fruit, Arab Strap, Jane Weaver, Billy Nomates, Xiu Xiu, MATTIE, Hildegard, FACS, Glazed, Pom Pom Squad, Erika de Casier, Maple Glider, Bongzilla, The Armed, Gulch, Regional Justice Center, J Balvin, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Ratboys, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet

St. Vincent - Pay Your Way In Pain

Jaz Elise - Elevated

Tigers Jaw - I Won't Care How You Remember Me (ft. Andy Hull)

Fruit Bats - The Pet Parade

Denzel Curry - Track07 (Georgia Anne Muldrow Version ft. Arlo Parks)

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards - You're Being Watched

CFCF - Life is Perfecto

Maxwell Farrington & Le SuperHomard — We, Us the Pharaohs

Fake Fruit - No Mutuals

Arab Strap - Kebabylon

Jane Weaver - Pyramid Schemes

Billy Nomates - Emergency Telephone

Xiu Xiu & Angus Andrew - Rumpus Room

Bill Callahan, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy & Sir Richard Bishop - She is My Everything (John Prine Cover)

Innov Gnawa - Chorfa

MATTIE - Human Thing

Hildegard (Helena Deland & Ouri) - Jour 2

FACS - Strawberry Cough

Glazed - DOOMED WORLD (keep spinning)

Pom Pom Squad - Lux

Erika de Casier - Drama

Maple Glider - Good Thing

Alfa Mist - Organic Rust

Bongzilla - Free The Weed

The Armed - AVERAGE DEATH

Gulch - Bolt Swallower

Regional Justice Center - ...And Punishment

J Balvin - Ma G

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - 9

Rachel Love - Down the Line

Ratboys - Go Outside