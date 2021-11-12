Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Nilüfer Yanya, Mitski, Jasmyn (ex-Weaves), Pip Blom, Kids on a Crime Spree, Constant Smiles, IDLES, Shilpa Ray, Endless Boogie ft. Kurt Vile, Why Bonnie, José Gonzalez, Riton Presents Gucci Soundsystem ft. Jarvis Cocker, Robin Guthrie, Saweetie, Burning Spear, Rick Ross ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage, Erica Banks, Baby Tate, Juice WRLD, Cousin Stizz, Failure, Beyonce, Taylor Swift ft. Phoebe Bridgers, Let's Eat Grandma, Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, Burial Waves, Irreversible Entanglements, Damon Albarn, Proper., Foxtails, Courtney Barnett, Gang of Youths, They Hate Change ft. SARGE, Hot Water Music, Drug Church, Beach House, Marissa Paternoster, Shamir, Greet Death, PUP, Gregor Barnett, Jenny Hval, Jazmine Sullivan & Curtis Harding, Camp Cope, Caracara, and Aesop Rock & Blockhead

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

