Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Nilüfer Yanya, Mitski, Jasmyn (ex-Weaves), Pip Blom, Kids on a Crime Spree, Constant Smiles, IDLES, Shilpa Ray, Endless Boogie ft. Kurt Vile, Why Bonnie, José Gonzalez, Riton Presents Gucci Soundsystem ft. Jarvis Cocker, Robin Guthrie, Saweetie, Burning Spear, Rick Ross ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage, Erica Banks, Baby Tate, Juice WRLD, Cousin Stizz, Failure, Beyonce, Taylor Swift ft. Phoebe Bridgers, Let's Eat Grandma, Rosalía ft. The Weeknd, Burial Waves, Irreversible Entanglements, Damon Albarn, Proper., Foxtails, Courtney Barnett, Gang of Youths, They Hate Change ft. SARGE, Hot Water Music, Drug Church, Beach House, Marissa Paternoster, Shamir, Greet Death, PUP, Gregor Barnett, Jenny Hval, Jazmine Sullivan & Curtis Harding, Camp Cope, Caracara, and Aesop Rock & Blockhead
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Nilüfer Yanya - stabilise
Mitski - The Only Heartbreaker
Jasmyn (ex-Weaves) - Find the Light
Pip Blom - I Know I'm Not Easy to Like
Kids on a Crime Spree - When Can I See You Again?
Constant Smiles - With Death in Mind
IDLES - MTT 420 RR
Shilpa Ray - Bootlickers of the Patriarchy
Endless Boogie - Counterfeiter (ft. Kurt Vile)
Why Bonnie - Galveston
José González - Tjomme (DJ Koze Mix)
Riton Presents Gucci Soundsystem - Let's Stick Around (Feat. Jarvis Cocker)
Robin Guthrie (Cocteau Twins) - Ivy
Saweetie - Get It Girl
Burning Spear - Mommy
Rick Ross - Outlawz (ft. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage)
Erica Banks - Designer
Baby Tate - Dungarees
Juice WRLD - Already Dead
Cousin Stizz - Lethal Weapon
Failure - Headstand
Beyonce - Be Alive
Taylor Swift - Nothing New (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
Let's Eat Grandma - Two Ribbons
Rosalía - LA FAMA (ft. The Weeknd)
Burial Waves - At Sea
Irreversible Entanglements - Storm Came Twice
Damon Albarn - The Cormorant
Proper. - Red, White, & Blue
Foxtails - space orphan
Courtney Barnett - Oh The Night
Gang of Youths - tend the garden
They Hate Change - 1000 Horses (ft. SARGE)
Hot Water Music - Killing Time
Drug Church - Detective Lieutenant
Beach House - Once Twice Melody
Marissa Paternoster - I Lost You
Shamir - Cisgender
Greet Death - Your Love Is Alcohol
PUP - Waiting
Gregor Barnett - Don't Go Throwing Roses On My Grave
Jenny Hval - Jupiter
Jazmine Sullivan & Curtis Harding - Our Love
Camp Cope - Blue
Caracara - Hyacinth
Aesop Rock x Blockhead - Legerdemain