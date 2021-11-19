Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Earl Sweatshirt, Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu, Big Thief, Cate Le Bon, Horsegirl, Converge ft. Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky, Taking Meds, Weakened Friends, Rapsody, Scowl, Crash The Calm, Dan Campbell, Leo Nocentelli, Makaya McCraven, Kaytranada ft. Thundercat, 100 gecs, Thank You Thank You, Maxwell Stern & Gordon M. Phillips, R.A.P. Ferreira, Che Noir, Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss, Saba, Maxwell, King Hannah, Kelley Stoltz, Loop, A Place to Bury Strangers, Madeline Kenney, Brion Starr, Elbow, Sweeping Promises, Just Mustard, Jockstrap, Mr Twin Sister, Fine Place, Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli, Perennial, Erin Rae, Aeon Station, The Lurking Fear, and Dream Unending.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Earl Sweatshirt - 2010

Ibeyi - Made of Gold (ft. Pa Salieu)

Big Thief - Time Escaping

Cate Le Bon - Moderation

Horsegirl - Billy

Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky) - Failure Forever

Taking Meds - Tangerines

Weakened Friends - What You Like

Scowl - Dead To Me

Crash The Calm - No Deeper Than A Coffin

Dan Campbell - Conversations with the Flowers

Leo Nocentelli - Your Song (Elton John cover)

Makaya McCraven - A Slice of the Top

Kaytranada - Be Careful (ft. Thundercat)

100 gecs - mememe

Thank You Thank You - Undiminished Life

Maxwell Stern & Gordon M. Phillips - Older

R.A.P. Ferreira - East Nashville

Che Noir - Praises

Freddie Gibbs - Black Illuminati (ft. Jadakiss)

Saba - Stop That

Maxwell - OFF

King Hannah - All Being Fine

Kelley Stoltz - Baby's Finger

Loop - Halo

A Place to Bury Strangers - Let's See Each Other

Madeline Kenney - I'll Get Over It

Brion Starr - 21st Century Ltd (For Alice)

Elbow - After the Eclipse

Sweeping Promises - Pain Without a Touch

Just Mustard - I Am You

Rapsody - She Bad

Jockstrap - 50/50

Mr Twin Sister - Carmen

Fine Place (Frankie Rose) - The Party Is Over

Rico Nasty - Money (ft. Flo Milli)

Perennial - Perennial In A Haunted House

Erin Rae - Candy + Curry

Aeon Station - Fade

The Lurking Fear - Kaleidoscopic Mutations (ft. Autopsy's Chris Reifert)

Dream Unending - Adorned In Lies