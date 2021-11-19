Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Earl Sweatshirt, Ibeyi ft. Pa Salieu, Big Thief, Cate Le Bon, Horsegirl, Converge ft. Chelsea Wolfe & Stephen Brodsky, Taking Meds, Weakened Friends, Rapsody, Scowl, Crash The Calm, Dan Campbell, Leo Nocentelli, Makaya McCraven, Kaytranada ft. Thundercat, 100 gecs, Thank You Thank You, Maxwell Stern & Gordon M. Phillips, R.A.P. Ferreira, Che Noir, Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss, Saba, Maxwell, King Hannah, Kelley Stoltz, Loop, A Place to Bury Strangers, Madeline Kenney, Brion Starr, Elbow, Sweeping Promises, Just Mustard, Jockstrap, Mr Twin Sister, Fine Place, Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli, Perennial, Erin Rae, Aeon Station, The Lurking Fear, and Dream Unending.
Earl Sweatshirt - 2010
Ibeyi - Made of Gold (ft. Pa Salieu)
Big Thief - Time Escaping
Cate Le Bon - Moderation
Horsegirl - Billy
Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky) - Failure Forever
Taking Meds - Tangerines
Weakened Friends - What You Like
Scowl - Dead To Me
Crash The Calm - No Deeper Than A Coffin
Dan Campbell - Conversations with the Flowers
Leo Nocentelli - Your Song (Elton John cover)
Makaya McCraven - A Slice of the Top
Kaytranada - Be Careful (ft. Thundercat)
100 gecs - mememe
Thank You Thank You - Undiminished Life
Maxwell Stern & Gordon M. Phillips - Older
R.A.P. Ferreira - East Nashville
Che Noir - Praises
Freddie Gibbs - Black Illuminati (ft. Jadakiss)
Saba - Stop That
Maxwell - OFF
King Hannah - All Being Fine
Kelley Stoltz - Baby's Finger
Loop - Halo
A Place to Bury Strangers - Let's See Each Other
Madeline Kenney - I'll Get Over It
Brion Starr - 21st Century Ltd (For Alice)
Elbow - After the Eclipse
Sweeping Promises - Pain Without a Touch
Just Mustard - I Am You
Rapsody - She Bad
Jockstrap - 50/50
Mr Twin Sister - Carmen
Fine Place (Frankie Rose) - The Party Is Over
Rico Nasty - Money (ft. Flo Milli)
Perennial - Perennial In A Haunted House
Erin Rae - Candy + Curry
Aeon Station - Fade
The Lurking Fear - Kaleidoscopic Mutations (ft. Autopsy's Chris Reifert)
Dream Unending - Adorned In Lies