Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Tierra Whack, Wet Leg, Cloakroom, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, Cordae ft. Lil Wayne, Monaleo, Keznamdi, Failure, Genocide Pact, Marissa Paternoster, Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Chastity Belt, Wombo, EXEK, Saint Etienne, Anais Mitchell, The Linda Lindas, Carly Cosgrove, Kill Your Idols, SAVAK, Cult of Luna, Heriot, Anxious, Tom Morello ft. Manchester Orchestra, Modern Life Is War, Boris, and Phoebe Bridgers
Tierra Whack - Millions
Wet Leg - Too Late Now
Cloakroom - A Force At Play
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Welcome Back
Kayleigh Goldsworthy - Overambitious
Cordae - Sinister (ft. Lil Wayne)
Monaleo - We Not Humping
Keznamdi - Serious Time
Failure - Water with Hands
Genocide Pact - Led to Extinction
Marissa Paternoster - Sore
Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul - HAHA
Chastity Belt - Fake
Wombo - One of These
EXEK - (I'm After) Your Best Interest
Saint Etienne - Her Winter Coat
Anais Mitchell - Brooklyn Bridge
The Linda Lindas - Nino
Carly Cosgrove - Munck
Kill Your Idols - Simple, Short, & Fast
SAVAK - My Book on Siblings
Cult of Luna - Cold Burn
Heriot - Near Vision
Anxious - Growing Up Song
Tom Morello - The Lost Cause (ft. Manchester Orchestra)
Modern Life Is War - Survival
Boris - Drowning by Numbers
Phoebe Bridgers - Day After Tomorrow (Tom Waits cover)