Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Kim Gordon & J Mascis, Earl Sweatshirt ft. Armand Hammer, Beach House, Mitski, Alice Glass, Bon Iver, American Football, Fresh, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Mach-Hommy, Tierra Whack, Bully, Shout Out Louds, Superchunk, A Place to Bury Strangers, Gel, Napalm Death, Crowbar, Author and Punisher, Psymon Spine, RZA & Flatbush Zombies, DJ Premier & 2 Chainz, Cousin Stizz, and EarthGang.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Kim Gordon & J Mascis - Abstract Blues
Earl Sweatshirt - Tabula Rasa (ft. Armand Hammer)
Beach House - Over and Over
Mitski - Heat Lightning
Alice Glass - Fair Game
Bon Iver - Second Nature
American Football - Rare Symmetry
Fresh - Morgan & Joanne
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - B-Side
Mach-Hommy - Labou
Tierra Whack - Body of Water
Bully - Just For Love
Shout Out Louds - High as a Kite
Superchunk - Endless Summer
A Place to Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight
Gel - Mental Static
Napalm Death - Narcissus
Crowbar - Chemical Godz
Author & Punisher - Drone Carrying Dread
Psymon Spine - Drums Valentino
RZA and Flatbush Zombies - Plug Addicts
DJ Premier & 2 Chainz - Mortgage Free
Cousin Stizz - Blessings
EarthGang - American Horror Story