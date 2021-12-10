Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Kim Gordon & J Mascis, Earl Sweatshirt ft. Armand Hammer, Beach House, Mitski, Alice Glass, Bon Iver, American Football, Fresh, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Mach-Hommy, Tierra Whack, Bully, Shout Out Louds, Superchunk, A Place to Bury Strangers, Gel, Napalm Death, Crowbar, Author and Punisher, Psymon Spine, RZA & Flatbush Zombies, DJ Premier & 2 Chainz, Cousin Stizz, and EarthGang.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Kim Gordon & J Mascis - Abstract Blues

Earl Sweatshirt - Tabula Rasa (ft. Armand Hammer)

Beach House - Over and Over

Mitski - Heat Lightning

Alice Glass - Fair Game

Bon Iver - Second Nature

American Football - Rare Symmetry

Fresh - Morgan & Joanne

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - B-Side

Mach-Hommy - Labou

Tierra Whack - Body of Water

Bully - Just For Love

Shout Out Louds - High as a Kite

Superchunk - Endless Summer

A Place to Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight

Gel - Mental Static

Napalm Death - Narcissus

Crowbar - Chemical Godz

Author & Punisher - Drone Carrying Dread

Psymon Spine - Drums Valentino

RZA and Flatbush Zombies - Plug Addicts

DJ Premier & 2 Chainz - Mortgage Free

Cousin Stizz - Blessings

EarthGang - American Horror Story