Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
We haven’t made one of these in a few weeks since the end of the year was light on new music, but we do have some new faves from the tail-end of 2021, so this playlist features songs from mid-December up through this week. It includes new music by The Smile, The Weeknd, Earl Sweatshirt, Burial, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Let's Eat Grandma, Yard Act, Night Crickets, Swamp Dogg, Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker, Guided by Voices, Dissidente, Waxahatchee, Static Dress ft. King Yosef, Loathe, Vein.fm, Judy Collins, Sondre Lerche, Teenage Halloween, Shenseea, Halsey, Georgia Maq, Tierra Whack, Aaliyah ft. The Weeknd, Higher Power, Flatbush Zombies & RZA, Johnny Marr, Urge Overkill, Sleaford Mods, Melii, and Domo Genesis.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
The Smile - You Will Never Work in Television Again
The Weeknd - Less Than Zero
Earl Sweatshirt - Titanic
Burial - Strange Neighbourhood
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - Black Hot Soup (DJ Shadow "My Own Reality" Re-Write)
Let's Eat Grandma - Happy New Year
Yard Act - Rich
Night Crickets - Candlestick Park
Swamp Dogg - Soul to Blessed Soul
Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker - No Return (Theme from Yellowjackets)
Guided by Voices - Excited Ones
Dissidente - Corvid
Waxahatchee - Up in the Sky
Static Dress - Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)
Loathe - Dimorphous Display
Vein.fm - The Killing Womb
Judy Collins - When I Was A Girl In Colorado
Sondre Lerche - Cut
Teenage Halloween - Burn
Shenseea - Dolly
Halsey - People Disappear Here
Georgia Maq - Joe Rogan
Tierra Whack - Heaven
Aaliyah - Poison (ft. The Weeknd)
Higher Power - Fall From Grace
Flatbush Zombies & RZA - Quentin Tarantino (co-prod. Prince Paul)
Johnny Marr - Lightning People
Urge Overkill - How Sweet the Light
Sleaford Mods - Don't Go (Yazoo cover)
Melii - Hey Stranger
Domo Genesis - IDFK