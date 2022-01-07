Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

We haven’t made one of these in a few weeks since the end of the year was light on new music, but we do have some new faves from the tail-end of 2021, so this playlist features songs from mid-December up through this week. It includes new music by The Smile, The Weeknd, Earl Sweatshirt, Burial, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Let's Eat Grandma, Yard Act, Night Crickets, Swamp Dogg, Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker, Guided by Voices, Dissidente, Waxahatchee, Static Dress ft. King Yosef, Loathe, Vein.fm, Judy Collins, Sondre Lerche, Teenage Halloween, Shenseea, Halsey, Georgia Maq, Tierra Whack, Aaliyah ft. The Weeknd, Higher Power, Flatbush Zombies & RZA, Johnny Marr, Urge Overkill, Sleaford Mods, Melii, and Domo Genesis.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

The Smile - You Will Never Work in Television Again

The Weeknd - Less Than Zero

Earl Sweatshirt - Titanic

Burial - Strange Neighbourhood

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - Black Hot Soup (DJ Shadow "My Own Reality" Re-Write)

Let's Eat Grandma - Happy New Year

Yard Act - Rich

Night Crickets - Candlestick Park

Swamp Dogg - Soul to Blessed Soul

Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker - No Return (Theme from Yellowjackets)

Guided by Voices - Excited Ones

Dissidente - Corvid

Waxahatchee - Up in the Sky

Static Dress - Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)

Loathe - Dimorphous Display

Vein.fm - The Killing Womb

Judy Collins - When I Was A Girl In Colorado

Sondre Lerche - Cut

Teenage Halloween - Burn

Shenseea - Dolly

Halsey - People Disappear Here

Georgia Maq - Joe Rogan

Tierra Whack - Heaven

Aaliyah - Poison (ft. The Weeknd)

Higher Power - Fall From Grace

Flatbush Zombies & RZA - Quentin Tarantino (co-prod. Prince Paul)

Johnny Marr - Lightning People

Urge Overkill - How Sweet the Light

Sleaford Mods - Don't Go (Yazoo cover)

Melii - Hey Stranger

Domo Genesis - IDFK