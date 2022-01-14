Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Soul Glo, Destroyer, Mitski, Joey Bada$$, Heriot, J.I.D ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate, Cordae, Circa Survive, All Get Out, Ian Noe, Falls of Rauros, FKA twigs ft. Shygirl, Earl Sweatshirt, Mikau, Fontaines DC, Aldous Harding, Cate Le Bon, Spiritualized, Young Prisms, Andy Bell, CHAI, Imarhan ft. Gruff Rhys, Pavement, Parquet Courts, Holodrum, Kae Tempest ft. Kevin Abstract, Arab Strap, Elephant Stone, Metronomy, Midlake, Guerilla Toss, Eddie Vedder, yeule, Author & Punisher, ME REX, Frank Turner, Jacques Greene, Robert Glasper ft. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T., Angel Olsen, Binker and Moses, Rolo Tomassi, Short Fictions, Abbath, Inhuman Nature, Carson McHone, Marissa Nadler, Anxious, Drug Church, and Kevin Devine

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Soul Glo - Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))

Destroyer - Tintoretto, It's For You

Mitski - Love Me More

Joey Bada$$ - THE REV3NGE

Heriot - Coalescence

J.I.D - Surrond Sound (ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)

Cordae - Momma's Hood

Circa Survive - Electric Moose

All Get Out - Feeling Well

Ian Noe - Pine Grove (Madhouse)

Falls of Rauros - Clarity

FKA twigs - Papi Bones (ft. Shygirl)

Earl Sweatshirt - Titanic

Mikau - Nechryael

Fontaines DC - Jackie Down the Line

Aldous Harding - Lawn

Cate Le Bon - Remembering Me

Spiritualized - Crazy

Young Prisms - Honeydew

Andy Bell - Something Like Love

CHAI - Whole

Imarhan - Adar Newlan ft Gruff Rhys

Pavement - Be the Hook

Parquet Courts - Watching Strangers Smile

Holodrum - Free Advice

Kae Tempest - More Pressure ft Kevin Abstract

Arab Strap - Aphelion

Elephant Stone - La Fusée du Chagrin

Metronomy - Things Will Be Fine

Midlake - Bethel Woods

Guerilla Toss - Cannibal Capital

Eddie Vedder - Brother the Cloud

yeule - Too Dead Inside

Author & Punisher - Maiden Star

ME REX - Skin It Itches

Frank Turner - A Wave Across A Bay

Jacques Greene - Taurus

Robert Glasper - Black Superhero (ft. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T.)

Angel Olsen - Something on Your Mind (Karen Dalton cover)

Binker and Moses - Accelerometer Overdose

Rolo Tomassi - Closer

Short Fictions - Don't Start A Band

Abbath - Dream Cull

Inhuman Nature - Under the Boot

Carson McHone - Still Life

Marissa Nadler - Seabird (Alessi Brothers cover)

Anxious - Let Me

Drug Church - World Impact

Kevin Devine - Albatross