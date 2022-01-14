Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Soul Glo, Destroyer, Mitski, Joey Bada$$, Heriot, J.I.D ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate, Cordae, Circa Survive, All Get Out, Ian Noe, Falls of Rauros, FKA twigs ft. Shygirl, Earl Sweatshirt, Mikau, Fontaines DC, Aldous Harding, Cate Le Bon, Spiritualized, Young Prisms, Andy Bell, CHAI, Imarhan ft. Gruff Rhys, Pavement, Parquet Courts, Holodrum, Kae Tempest ft. Kevin Abstract, Arab Strap, Elephant Stone, Metronomy, Midlake, Guerilla Toss, Eddie Vedder, yeule, Author & Punisher, ME REX, Frank Turner, Jacques Greene, Robert Glasper ft. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T., Angel Olsen, Binker and Moses, Rolo Tomassi, Short Fictions, Abbath, Inhuman Nature, Carson McHone, Marissa Nadler, Anxious, Drug Church, and Kevin Devine
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Soul Glo - Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))
Destroyer - Tintoretto, It's For You
Mitski - Love Me More
Joey Bada$$ - THE REV3NGE
Heriot - Coalescence
J.I.D - Surrond Sound (ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)
Cordae - Momma's Hood
Circa Survive - Electric Moose
All Get Out - Feeling Well
Ian Noe - Pine Grove (Madhouse)
Falls of Rauros - Clarity
FKA twigs - Papi Bones (ft. Shygirl)
Earl Sweatshirt - Titanic
Mikau - Nechryael
Fontaines DC - Jackie Down the Line
Aldous Harding - Lawn
Cate Le Bon - Remembering Me
Spiritualized - Crazy
Young Prisms - Honeydew
Andy Bell - Something Like Love
CHAI - Whole
Imarhan - Adar Newlan ft Gruff Rhys
Pavement - Be the Hook
Parquet Courts - Watching Strangers Smile
Holodrum - Free Advice
Kae Tempest - More Pressure ft Kevin Abstract
Arab Strap - Aphelion
Elephant Stone - La Fusée du Chagrin
Metronomy - Things Will Be Fine
Midlake - Bethel Woods
Guerilla Toss - Cannibal Capital
Eddie Vedder - Brother the Cloud
yeule - Too Dead Inside
Author & Punisher - Maiden Star
ME REX - Skin It Itches
Frank Turner - A Wave Across A Bay
Jacques Greene - Taurus
Robert Glasper - Black Superhero (ft. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid & Big K.R.I.T.)
Angel Olsen - Something on Your Mind (Karen Dalton cover)
Binker and Moses - Accelerometer Overdose
Rolo Tomassi - Closer
Short Fictions - Don't Start A Band
Abbath - Dream Cull
Inhuman Nature - Under the Boot
Carson McHone - Still Life
Marissa Nadler - Seabird (Alessi Brothers cover)
Anxious - Let Me
Drug Church - World Impact
Kevin Devine - Albatross