Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Camp Cope, Yard Act, Boy Harsher ft. Cooper B. Handy, The Soundcarriers, Kids on a Crime Spree, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Bronze, Marbled Eye, Jarvis Cocker & Gustavo Santaolalla, Alex Cameron, Melody's Echo Chamber, Bambara, Bodega, The Reds, Pinks and Purples, A Place to Bury Strangers, Ibibio Sound Machine, King Hannah, Renata Zeiguer, Tindersticks, Alto Arc, Shenseea ft. Megan Thee Stallion, p.s.you'redead, Pedro the Lion, Anxious, Che Noir ft. Rome Streetz, Daniel Rossen, Animal Collective, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Undeath, Big Thief, Hatchie, Jana Horn, PUP, Wounded Touch, Fly Anakin, Proper., Boris, Mint Green, and Helpless
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Camp Cope - Running With The Hurricane
Yard Act - Dead Horse
Boy Harsher - Autonomy (ft. Cooper B. Handy)
The Soundcarriers - At the Time
Kids on a Crime Spree - Karl Kardel Building
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Ya Love (Flaming Lips’ Fascinating Haircut Re-Do)
Bronze - People Watching People
Marbled Eye - Dirty Water
Jarvis Cocker & Gustavo Santaolalla - This House Is...
Alex Cameron - Best Life
Melody's Echo Chamber - Looking Backward
Bambara - Birds
Bodega - Thrown
The Reds, Pinks and Purples - Let's Pretend We're Not in Love
A Place to Bury Strangers - I'm Hurt
Ibibio Sound Machine - All That You Want
King Hannah - Big Big Baby
Renata Zeiguer - Sunset Boulevard
Tindersticks - Both Sides of the Blade
Alto Arc - Bordello
Shenseea - Lick (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)
p.s.you'redead - The Mouth of Hell Is Lit with Neon
Pedro the Lion - First Drum Set
Anxious - More Than A Letter
Che Noir - Gold Cutlery (ft. Rome Streetz)
Daniel Rossen - Shadow in the Frame
Animal Collective - Strung With Everything
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Chocolate Hills
Undeath - Rise from the Grave
Big Thief - Simulation Swarm
Hatchie - Quicksand
Jana Horn - Tonight
PUP - Robot Writes A Love Song
Wounded Touch - Condolences and Autumn Nights
Fly Anakin - No Dough
Proper. - Milk & Honey
Boris - Beyond Good and Evil
Mint Green - Body Language
Helpless - Wraiths of Memory
PLOSIVS - Broken Eyes
Nilüfer Yanya - Midnight Sun