Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Camp Cope, Yard Act, Boy Harsher ft. Cooper B. Handy, The Soundcarriers, Kids on a Crime Spree, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Bronze, Marbled Eye, Jarvis Cocker & Gustavo Santaolalla, Alex Cameron, Melody's Echo Chamber, Bambara, Bodega, The Reds, Pinks and Purples, A Place to Bury Strangers, Ibibio Sound Machine, King Hannah, Renata Zeiguer, Tindersticks, Alto Arc, Shenseea ft. Megan Thee Stallion, p.s.you'redead, Pedro the Lion, Anxious, Che Noir ft. Rome Streetz, Daniel Rossen, Animal Collective, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Undeath, Big Thief, Hatchie, Jana Horn, PUP, Wounded Touch, Fly Anakin, Proper., Boris, Mint Green, and Helpless

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Camp Cope - Running With The Hurricane

Yard Act - Dead Horse

Boy Harsher - Autonomy (ft. Cooper B. Handy)

The Soundcarriers - At the Time

Kids on a Crime Spree - Karl Kardel Building

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Ya Love (Flaming Lips’ Fascinating Haircut Re-Do)

Bronze - People Watching People

Marbled Eye - Dirty Water

Jarvis Cocker & Gustavo Santaolalla - This House Is...

Alex Cameron - Best Life

Melody's Echo Chamber - Looking Backward

Bambara - Birds

Bodega - Thrown

The Reds, Pinks and Purples - Let's Pretend We're Not in Love

A Place to Bury Strangers - I'm Hurt

Ibibio Sound Machine - All That You Want

King Hannah - Big Big Baby

Renata Zeiguer - Sunset Boulevard

Tindersticks - Both Sides of the Blade

Alto Arc - Bordello

Shenseea - Lick (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

p.s.you'redead - The Mouth of Hell Is Lit with Neon

Pedro the Lion - First Drum Set

Anxious - More Than A Letter

Che Noir - Gold Cutlery (ft. Rome Streetz)

Daniel Rossen - Shadow in the Frame

Animal Collective - Strung With Everything

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Chocolate Hills

Undeath - Rise from the Grave

Big Thief - Simulation Swarm

Hatchie - Quicksand

Jana Horn - Tonight

PUP - Robot Writes A Love Song

Wounded Touch - Condolences and Autumn Nights

Fly Anakin - No Dough

Proper. - Milk & Honey

Boris - Beyond Good and Evil

Mint Green - Body Language

Helpless - Wraiths of Memory

PLOSIVS - Broken Eyes

Nilüfer Yanya - Midnight Sun