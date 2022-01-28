Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Greet Death, Maneka, The Weather Station, Vein.fm ft. Geoff Rickly, The Smile, Denzel Curry, Saba ft. G Herbo, Raveena ft. Vince Staples, Kilo Kish ft. Vince Staples, Ella Mai, Benny the Butcher ft. J. Cole, Babyface Ray ft. 42 Dugg, Amber Mark, Josephine Foster, Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim, Warpaint, Tomberlin, Hater, SOAK, Dashboard Confessional, Caroline Kingsbury, Confidence Man, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Ducks Ltd, Modern Nature, Charli XCX ft. Rina Sawayama, Lewsberg, Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo, Tempers, P.E., Widowspeak, Carly Cosgrove, Uffie, Wah Together, and Ex-Vöid.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Greet Death - Punishment Existence
Maneka - Winner's Circle
The Weather Station - Endless Time
Vein.fm - Fear In Non Fiction (ft. Geoff Rickly)
The Smile - The Smoke
Denzel Curry - Walkin'
Saba - Survivor's Guilt (ft. G Herbo)
Raveena - Secret (ft. Vince Staples)
Kilo Kish - New Tricks: Art, Aesthetics, and Money (ft. Vince Staples)
Ella Mai - DFMU
Benny the Butcher - Johnny P's Caddy (ft. J. Cole, prod. The Alchemist)
Babyface Ray - Let Me Down (ft. 42 Dugg)
Amber Mark - Bliss
Josephine Foster - The Sum of Us All
Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Chubby Pockets
Warpaint - Champion
Tomberlin - idkwnths
Hater - Something
SOAK - last july
Dashboard Confessional - Burning Heart
Caroline Kingsbury - Strawberry Sheets
Confidence Man - Feels Like a Different Thing
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Ceci n’est pas un cliché
Ducks Ltd - Sheets of Grey
Modern Nature - Dunes
Charli XCX - Beg for You (ft. Rina Sawayama)
Lewsberg - Six Hills
Peter Doherty ( The Libertines) & Frédéric Lo - You Can't Keep It From Me Forever
Tempers - Nightwalking
P.E. - Blue Nude (Reclined)
Widowspeak - While You Wait
Carly Cosgrove - Really Big Shrimp
Uffie - dominoes
Wah Together - You Got the Blues
Ex-Vöid - Churchyard