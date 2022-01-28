Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Greet Death, Maneka, The Weather Station, Vein.fm ft. Geoff Rickly, The Smile, Denzel Curry, Saba ft. G Herbo, Raveena ft. Vince Staples, Kilo Kish ft. Vince Staples, Ella Mai, Benny the Butcher ft. J. Cole, Babyface Ray ft. 42 Dugg, Amber Mark, Josephine Foster, Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim, Warpaint, Tomberlin, Hater, SOAK, Dashboard Confessional, Caroline Kingsbury, Confidence Man, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Ducks Ltd, Modern Nature, Charli XCX ft. Rina Sawayama, Lewsberg, Peter Doherty & Frédéric Lo, Tempers, P.E., Widowspeak, Carly Cosgrove, Uffie, Wah Together, and Ex-Vöid.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Greet Death - Punishment Existence

Maneka - Winner's Circle

The Weather Station - Endless Time

Vein.fm - Fear In Non Fiction (ft. Geoff Rickly)

The Smile - The Smoke

Denzel Curry - Walkin'

Saba - Survivor's Guilt (ft. G Herbo)

Raveena - Secret (ft. Vince Staples)

Kilo Kish - New Tricks: Art, Aesthetics, and Money (ft. Vince Staples)

Ella Mai - DFMU

Benny the Butcher - Johnny P's Caddy (ft. J. Cole, prod. The Alchemist)

Babyface Ray - Let Me Down (ft. 42 Dugg)

Amber Mark - Bliss

Josephine Foster - The Sum of Us All

Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim - Chubby Pockets

Warpaint - Champion

Tomberlin - idkwnths

Hater - Something

SOAK - last july

Dashboard Confessional - Burning Heart

Caroline Kingsbury - Strawberry Sheets

Confidence Man - Feels Like a Different Thing

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Ceci n’est pas un cliché

Ducks Ltd - Sheets of Grey

Modern Nature - Dunes

Charli XCX - Beg for You (ft. Rina Sawayama)

Lewsberg - Six Hills

Peter Doherty ( The Libertines) & Frédéric Lo - You Can't Keep It From Me Forever

Tempers - Nightwalking

P.E. - Blue Nude (Reclined)

Widowspeak - While You Wait

Carly Cosgrove - Really Big Shrimp

Uffie - dominoes

Wah Together - You Got the Blues

Ex-Vöid - Churchyard