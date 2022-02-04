Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Swami John Reis, The Linda Lindas, Erin Rae ft. Kevin Morby, Caroline Spence ft. Matt Berninger, Kamasi Washington, Obongjayar, Koffee, Horace Andy, The Range, Junglepussy, Whatever The Weather, Animal Collective, Mitski, yeule, Circa Survive, Glacier Veins, Emily Jane White, Rolo Tomassi, Pupil Slicer ft. Cara Drolshagen, Ithaca, Absent In Body, METZ, SAVAK, Dot Allison, SASAMI, CHAI, Guided by Voices, Röyksopp ft. Alison Goldfrapp, The Jazz Butcher, My Idea, Kae Tempest, Cate Le Bon, A Place to Bury Strangers, Los Bitchos, Yes Kid, Luna Li ft. beabadoobee, Downward, EST Gee, YG ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo, Conway the Machine ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn, 2 Chainz ft. Stove God Cooks, Symba & Major Myjah, and Saba ft. Black Thought & Eryn Allen Kane.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - The Way it Shatters
Swami John Reis - Do You Still Wanna Make Out?
The Linda Lindas - Growing Up
Erin Rae - Can’t See Stars (ft. Kevin Morby)
Caroline Spence - I Know You Know Me (ft. Matt Berninger)
Kamasi Washington - The Garden Path
Obongjayar - Try
Koffee - Pull Up
Horace Andy - This Must Be Hell
The Range - Bicameral
Junglepussy - Critiqua
Whatever The Weather (Loraine James) - 17ºC
Animal Collective - Car Keys
Mitski - Should’ve Been Me
yeule - Bites on My Neck
Circa Survive - Late Nap
Glacier Veins - Autonomy
Emily Jane White - Show Me the War
Rolo Tomassi - The End of Eternity
Pupil Slicer - Thermal Runaway (ft. The Armed’s Cara Drolshagen)
Ithaca - They Fear Us
Absent In Body (Neurosis, Amenra, Sepultura) - The Acres/The Ache
METZ - Demolition Row
SAVAK - No Blues No Jazz
Dot Allison - Love Died in Our Arms (Lee Scratch Perry Remix)
SASAMI - Call Me Home
CHAI - Ping Pong (Busy P remix)
Guided by Voices - Never Mind the List
Röyksopp - Impossible (ft. Alison Goldfrapp)
The Jazz Butcher - Sebastian’s Medication
My Idea (Lily Konigsberg & Nate Amos) - Cry Mfer
Kae Tempest - Salt Coast
Cate Le Bon - French Boys
A Place to Bury Strangers - Love Reaches Out
Los Bitchos - The Link is About to Die
Yes Kid - If I’m Honest
Luna Li - Silver Into Rain (ft. beabadoobee)
Downward - Real Green Dollars
EST Gee - Who Hotter Than Gee
YG - Scared Money (ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo)
Conway the Machine - John Woo Flick (ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn)
2 Chainz - Vlad TV (ft. Stove God Cooks, Symba & Major Myjah)
Saba - Few Good Things (ft. Black Thought and Eryn Allen Kane)