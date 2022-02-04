Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Swami John Reis, The Linda Lindas, Erin Rae ft. Kevin Morby, Caroline Spence ft. Matt Berninger, Kamasi Washington, Obongjayar, Koffee, Horace Andy, The Range, Junglepussy, Whatever The Weather, Animal Collective, Mitski, yeule, Circa Survive, Glacier Veins, Emily Jane White, Rolo Tomassi, Pupil Slicer ft. Cara Drolshagen, Ithaca, Absent In Body, METZ, SAVAK, Dot Allison, SASAMI, CHAI, Guided by Voices, Röyksopp ft. Alison Goldfrapp, The Jazz Butcher, My Idea, Kae Tempest, Cate Le Bon, A Place to Bury Strangers, Los Bitchos, Yes Kid, Luna Li ft. beabadoobee, Downward, EST Gee, YG ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo, Conway the Machine ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn, 2 Chainz ft. Stove God Cooks, Symba & Major Myjah, and Saba ft. Black Thought & Eryn Allen Kane.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - The Way it Shatters

Swami John Reis - Do You Still Wanna Make Out?

The Linda Lindas - Growing Up

Erin Rae - Can’t See Stars (ft. Kevin Morby)

Caroline Spence - I Know You Know Me (ft. Matt Berninger)

Kamasi Washington - The Garden Path

Obongjayar - Try

Koffee - Pull Up

Horace Andy - This Must Be Hell

The Range - Bicameral

Junglepussy - Critiqua

Whatever The Weather (Loraine James) - 17ºC

Animal Collective - Car Keys

Mitski - Should’ve Been Me

yeule - Bites on My Neck

Circa Survive - Late Nap

Glacier Veins - Autonomy

Emily Jane White - Show Me the War

Rolo Tomassi - The End of Eternity

Pupil Slicer - Thermal Runaway (ft. The Armed’s Cara Drolshagen)

Ithaca - They Fear Us

Absent In Body (Neurosis, Amenra, Sepultura) - The Acres/The Ache

METZ - Demolition Row

SAVAK - No Blues No Jazz

Dot Allison - Love Died in Our Arms (Lee Scratch Perry Remix)

SASAMI - Call Me Home

CHAI - Ping Pong (Busy P remix)

Guided by Voices - Never Mind the List

Röyksopp - Impossible (ft. Alison Goldfrapp)

The Jazz Butcher - Sebastian’s Medication

My Idea (Lily Konigsberg & Nate Amos) - Cry Mfer

Kae Tempest - Salt Coast

Cate Le Bon - French Boys

A Place to Bury Strangers - Love Reaches Out

Los Bitchos - The Link is About to Die

Yes Kid - If I’m Honest

Luna Li - Silver Into Rain (ft. beabadoobee)

Downward - Real Green Dollars

EST Gee - Who Hotter Than Gee

YG - Scared Money (ft. J. Cole & Moneybagg Yo)

Conway the Machine - John Woo Flick (ft. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn)

2 Chainz - Vlad TV (ft. Stove God Cooks, Symba & Major Myjah)

Saba - Few Good Things (ft. Black Thought and Eryn Allen Kane)