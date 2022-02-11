Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Jazmine Sullivan, Sharon Van Etten, Big Thief, Spoon, Cult of Luna, Excide, Riverby, Caroline Polachek, Saweetie ft. H.E.R., Pusha T, audiobooks, Kokoroko, Helena Deland, Maria BC, Sadurn, Frog Eyes, The Beths, Andy Bell, Tallies, Ian Noe, Orville Peck, Portugal. The Man, Rauw Alejandro, Cousin Stizz ft. Curren$y, Alto Arc, Author & Punisher, Dissidente, Napalm Death, and Mares of Thrace

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Sharon Van Etten - Porta

Big Thief - 12,000 Lines

Spoon - Held (Smog cover)

Cult of Luna - The Silver Arc

Excide - The Portrait Framed, Now Perceived

Riverby - Baseless

Caroline Polachek - Billions

Saweetie - Closer (ft. H.E.R.)

Pusha T - Diet Coke

audiobooks - Tryna Tryna Take Control

Kokoroko - Something’s Going On

Helena Deland - Swimmer

Maria BC - The Only Thing

Sadurn - snake

Frog Eyes - When You Turn on the Light

The Beths - A Real Thing

Andy Bell - It Gets Easier

Tallies - Heaven’s Touch

Ian Noe - River Fool

Orville Peck - C’mon Baby, Cry

Portugal. The Man - What, Me Worry?

Rauw Alejandro - Caprichoso

Cousin Stizz - Star Power (ft. Curren$y)

Alto Arc - Yeva’s Lullaby

Author & Punisher - Misery

Dissidente - Black Bloc

Napalm Death - By Proxy

Mares of Thrace - Mortal Quarry