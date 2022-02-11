Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Jazmine Sullivan, Sharon Van Etten, Big Thief, Spoon, Cult of Luna, Excide, Riverby, Caroline Polachek, Saweetie ft. H.E.R., Pusha T, audiobooks, Kokoroko, Helena Deland, Maria BC, Sadurn, Frog Eyes, The Beths, Andy Bell, Tallies, Ian Noe, Orville Peck, Portugal. The Man, Rauw Alejandro, Cousin Stizz ft. Curren$y, Alto Arc, Author & Punisher, Dissidente, Napalm Death, and Mares of Thrace
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Sharon Van Etten - Porta
Big Thief - 12,000 Lines
Spoon - Held (Smog cover)
Cult of Luna - The Silver Arc
Excide - The Portrait Framed, Now Perceived
Riverby - Baseless
Caroline Polachek - Billions
Saweetie - Closer (ft. H.E.R.)
Pusha T - Diet Coke
audiobooks - Tryna Tryna Take Control
Kokoroko - Something’s Going On
Helena Deland - Swimmer
Maria BC - The Only Thing
Sadurn - snake
Frog Eyes - When You Turn on the Light
The Beths - A Real Thing
Andy Bell - It Gets Easier
Tallies - Heaven’s Touch
Ian Noe - River Fool
Orville Peck - C’mon Baby, Cry
Portugal. The Man - What, Me Worry?
Rauw Alejandro - Caprichoso
Cousin Stizz - Star Power (ft. Curren$y)
Alto Arc - Yeva’s Lullaby
Author & Punisher - Misery
Dissidente - Black Bloc
Napalm Death - By Proxy
Mares of Thrace - Mortal Quarry