Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Lucy Dacus, Oldsoul, Xenia Rubinos, Matt Berninger, Benny the Butcher, Chronixx, Really From, Pupil Slicer, Harmony Woods, Ship Thieves, Justin Courtney Pierre, Teke:Teke, Sophia Kennedy, Major Murphy, The Breeders, Aldous Harding, Ibeyi, Matt Berry, Leon Vynehall, Sour Widows, Jorja Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Citizen, Oddisee, Fresh, Ryley Walker, YACHT, Joystick!, Incisions, Oryx, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Lucy Dacus - Thumbs

Oldsoul - High On Yourself

Xenia Rubinos - Did My Best

Matt Berninger - European Son (The Velvet Underground cover)

Benny the Butcher - Thanksgiving

Chronixx - Safe N Sound

Really From - Yellow Fever

Pupil Slicer - Mirrors Are More Fun Than Television

Harmony Woods - God's Gift To Women

Ship Thieves - The Embers of Englightenment

Justin Courtney Pierre - I Hate Myself

Tony Allen - Cosmosis ft Ben Okri and Skepta

Teke:Teke - Yoru Ni

Sophia Kennedy - I Can See You

Major Murphy - Unfazed

The Breeders - The Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive cover)

Aldous Harding - Revival (Deerhunter cover)

Ibeyi - Recurring Dream

Packs - Silvertongue

Matt Berry - Aboard

Leon Vynehall - Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been

Sour Widows - Crossing Over

Jorja Smith - Addicted

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto (ft. Jackson Browne)

Citizen - Black and Red

Oddisee - No Trouble

Fresh - Girl Clout

Ryley Walker - Axis Bent

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall - Tin Man

YACHT - They Want to Eat Your Lunch

Joystick! - Parallelograms

Incisions - Repeat Prescription

Oryx - Last Breath