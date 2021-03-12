Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Lucy Dacus, Oldsoul, Xenia Rubinos, Matt Berninger, Benny the Butcher, Chronixx, Really From, Pupil Slicer, Harmony Woods, Ship Thieves, Justin Courtney Pierre, Teke:Teke, Sophia Kennedy, Major Murphy, The Breeders, Aldous Harding, Ibeyi, Matt Berry, Leon Vynehall, Sour Widows, Jorja Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Citizen, Oddisee, Fresh, Ryley Walker, YACHT, Joystick!, Incisions, Oryx, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Lucy Dacus - Thumbs
Oldsoul - High On Yourself
Xenia Rubinos - Did My Best
Matt Berninger - European Son (The Velvet Underground cover)
Benny the Butcher - Thanksgiving
Chronixx - Safe N Sound
Really From - Yellow Fever
Pupil Slicer - Mirrors Are More Fun Than Television
Harmony Woods - God's Gift To Women
Ship Thieves - The Embers of Englightenment
Justin Courtney Pierre - I Hate Myself
Tony Allen - Cosmosis ft Ben Okri and Skepta
Teke:Teke - Yoru Ni
Sophia Kennedy - I Can See You
Major Murphy - Unfazed
The Breeders - The Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive cover)
Aldous Harding - Revival (Deerhunter cover)
Ibeyi - Recurring Dream
Packs - Silvertongue
Matt Berry - Aboard
Leon Vynehall - Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been
Sour Widows - Crossing Over
Jorja Smith - Addicted
Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto (ft. Jackson Browne)
Citizen - Black and Red
Oddisee - No Trouble
Fresh - Girl Clout
Ryley Walker - Axis Bent
Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall - Tin Man
YACHT - They Want to Eat Your Lunch
Joystick! - Parallelograms
Incisions - Repeat Prescription
Oryx - Last Breath