Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Hurray for the Riff Raff - Saga
Kurt Vile - Like Exploding Stones
Destroyer - Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread
Nilüfer Yanya - anotherlife
Beach House - The Bells
Vince Staples - Magic (ft. Mustard)
Tinashe - Naturally
Fatima & Joe Armon-Jones - #1
Baby Tate - What’s Love
Fontaines DC - I Love You
Metronomy - Love Factory
Sally Shapiro - Sad City
Sea Power - Fire Escape in the Sea
Bodega - Statuette on the Console
Snapped Ankles - Barbeque in Brazil
Oceanator - Bad Brain Daze (ft. Jeff Rosenstock on sax)
Vein.fm - Wavery
Stars - Snowy Owl
Fly Anakin - Black Be the Source (ft. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt)
Midnight Oil - At the Time of Writing
Jon Spencer & The HITmakers - Junk Man
Jane Inc - Contortionists
Flock of Dimes - Pure Love
Slang - Wilder
Ibibio Sound Machine - Protection from Evil
Curren$y & The Alchemist - No Yeast (ft. Boldy James)
Ockham’s Blazer - Prison of Gold
Rule Them All - Uneasy Faith
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Mariella
Foreign Hands - Bleed The Dream
Swami John Reis - When I Kicked Him In the Face
Ras-I - Keep the Bounce (ft. Royal Blu)
Widowspeak - The Jacket
Future Islands - King of Sweden
Anand Wilder - Fever Seizure
Undeath - Head Splattered In Seven Ways
Inclination - A Decision (ft. One Step Closer & Magnitude vocalists)
Young Prisms - Self Love
Candescent A.D. - Wynash Garden
Sondre Lerche - Avatars of Love