Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Hurray for the Riff Raff, Kurt Vile, Destroyer, Nilüfer Yanya, Beach House, Vince Staples ft. Mustard, Tinashe, Fatima & Joe Armon-Jones, Baby Tate, Fontaines DC, Metronomy, Sally Shapiro, Sea Power, Bodega, Snapped Ankles, Oceanator ft. Jeff Rosenstock, Vein.fm, Stars, Fly Anakin ft. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt, Midnight Oil, Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, Jane Inc, Flock of Dimes, Slang, Ibibio Sound Machine, Curren$y & The Alchemist ft. Boldy James, Ockham’s Blazer, Rule Them All, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, Foreign Hands, Swami John Reis, Ras-I ft. Royal Blu, Widowspeak, Future Islands, Anand Wilder, Undeath, Inclination ft. One Step Closer & Magnitude, Young Prisms, Candescent A.D., and Sondre Lerche.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Hurray for the Riff Raff - Saga

Kurt Vile - Like Exploding Stones

Destroyer - Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread

Nilüfer Yanya - anotherlife

Beach House - The Bells

Vince Staples - Magic (ft. Mustard)

Tinashe - Naturally

Fatima & Joe Armon-Jones - #1

Baby Tate - What’s Love

Fontaines DC - I Love You

Metronomy - Love Factory

Sally Shapiro - Sad City

Sea Power - Fire Escape in the Sea

Bodega - Statuette on the Console

Snapped Ankles - Barbeque in Brazil

Oceanator - Bad Brain Daze (ft. Jeff Rosenstock on sax)

Vein.fm - Wavery

Stars - Snowy Owl

Fly Anakin - Black Be the Source (ft. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt)

Midnight Oil - At the Time of Writing

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers - Junk Man

Jane Inc - Contortionists

Flock of Dimes - Pure Love

Slang - Wilder

Ibibio Sound Machine - Protection from Evil

Curren$y & The Alchemist - No Yeast (ft. Boldy James)

Ockham’s Blazer - Prison of Gold

Rule Them All - Uneasy Faith

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges - Mariella

Foreign Hands - Bleed The Dream

Swami John Reis - When I Kicked Him In the Face

Ras-I - Keep the Bounce (ft. Royal Blu)

Widowspeak - The Jacket

Future Islands - King of Sweden

Anand Wilder - Fever Seizure

Undeath - Head Splattered In Seven Ways

Inclination - A Decision (ft. One Step Closer & Magnitude vocalists)

Young Prisms - Self Love

Candescent A.D. - Wynash Garden

Sondre Lerche - Avatars of Love