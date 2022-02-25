Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by The Afghan Whigs, Porridge Radio, Superchunk ft. Sharon Van Etten, Elf Power, Gang of Youths, Daniel Rossen, Christian Lee Hutson, King Hannah, Just Mustard, Hercules and Love Affair, !!!, Holodrum, Rosalía, Denzel Curry ft. slowthai, NEZ ft. Schoolboy Q, Leikeli47, Robert Glasper ft. Yebba, Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow, TRAAMS, Loop, Downward, Static Dress, p.s.you’redead, Absent In Body, Bambara, Glacier Veins, Carson McHone, Judy Collins, Twain, Jeanines, Grumpster, Dashboard Confessional, Avril Lavigne ft. Mark Hoppus, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose, Hodgy, and Conway the Machine ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

The Afghan Whigs - I’ll Make You See God

Porridge Radio - Back to the Radio

Superchunk - If You’re Not Dark (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

Elf Power - The Gas Inside the Tank

Gang of Youths - Brothers

Daniel Rossen - Unpeopled Space

Christian Lee Hutson - Age Difference

King Hannah - It’s Me and You, Kid

Just Mustard - Still

Hercules & Love Affair - Grace

!!! (chk chk chk) - Storm Around the World

Holodrum - Lemon Chic

Rosalía - Chicken Teriyaki

Denzel Curry - Zatoichi (ft. slowthai)

NEZ - Let’s Get It (ft. Schoolboy Q)

Leikeli47 - BITM

Robert Glasper - Over (ft. Yebba)

Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow - Strangeland

TRAAMS - Sleeper

Loop - Fermion

Downward - The Brass Tax

Static Dress - such.a.shame

p.s.you’redead - True Confessions of a Former Punisher

Absent In Body - Sarin

Bambara - Little Wars

Glacier Veins - Embers

Carson McHone - Spoil on the Vine

Judy Collins - So Alive

Twain - King of Fools

Jeanines - Any Day Now

Grumpster - Looking Good

Dashboard Confessional - The Better of Me

Avril Lavigne - All I Wanted (ft. Mark Hoppus)

Flo Milli - PBC

Rubi Rose - I Like

Hodgy - People Change (prod. Left Brain)

Conway the Machine - Tear Gas (ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne)