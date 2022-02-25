Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by The Afghan Whigs, Porridge Radio, Superchunk ft. Sharon Van Etten, Elf Power, Gang of Youths, Daniel Rossen, Christian Lee Hutson, King Hannah, Just Mustard, Hercules and Love Affair, !!!, Holodrum, Rosalía, Denzel Curry ft. slowthai, NEZ ft. Schoolboy Q, Leikeli47, Robert Glasper ft. Yebba, Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow, TRAAMS, Loop, Downward, Static Dress, p.s.you’redead, Absent In Body, Bambara, Glacier Veins, Carson McHone, Judy Collins, Twain, Jeanines, Grumpster, Dashboard Confessional, Avril Lavigne ft. Mark Hoppus, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose, Hodgy, and Conway the Machine ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
The Afghan Whigs - I’ll Make You See God
Porridge Radio - Back to the Radio
Superchunk - If You’re Not Dark (ft. Sharon Van Etten)
Elf Power - The Gas Inside the Tank
Gang of Youths - Brothers
Daniel Rossen - Unpeopled Space
Christian Lee Hutson - Age Difference
King Hannah - It’s Me and You, Kid
Just Mustard - Still
Hercules & Love Affair - Grace
!!! (chk chk chk) - Storm Around the World
Holodrum - Lemon Chic
Rosalía - Chicken Teriyaki
Denzel Curry - Zatoichi (ft. slowthai)
NEZ - Let’s Get It (ft. Schoolboy Q)
Leikeli47 - BITM
Robert Glasper - Over (ft. Yebba)
Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow - Strangeland
TRAAMS - Sleeper
Loop - Fermion
Downward - The Brass Tax
Static Dress - such.a.shame
p.s.you’redead - True Confessions of a Former Punisher
Absent In Body - Sarin
Bambara - Little Wars
Glacier Veins - Embers
Carson McHone - Spoil on the Vine
Judy Collins - So Alive
Twain - King of Fools
Jeanines - Any Day Now
Grumpster - Looking Good
Dashboard Confessional - The Better of Me
Avril Lavigne - All I Wanted (ft. Mark Hoppus)
Flo Milli - PBC
Rubi Rose - I Like
Hodgy - People Change (prod. Left Brain)
Conway the Machine - Tear Gas (ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne)