Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Nilüfer Yanya, Bartees Strange, Wet Leg, PUP, Kevin Morby, Defcee & BoatHouse ft. Kipp Stone, The Alchemist & Kool G Rap, The Weather Station, Barrie, The Linda Lindas, Robyn & Neneh Cherry ft. Mapei, Emma Ruth Rundle, Vein.fm, Soul Glo ft. Mother Maryrose, Dave, Lucius, Deer Scout, Tinashe ft. Channel Tres, Pusha T & Nigo, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Belle and Sebastian, Pixies, The Stroppies, Iceage, Ex-Vöid, Sharon Van Etten, Katrina Ford, Weird Nightmare, Papercuts, Gwenno, Kurt Vile, Guided by Voices, Wah Together, David West, Joey Bada$$, Paul Wall & Terminology, and Tool

Nilüfer Yanya - shameless

Bartees Strange - Heavy Heart

Wet Leg - Angelica

PUP - Matilda

Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph

Defcee & BoatHouse - Ragnarok (ft. Kipp Stone)

The Alchemist & Kool G Rap - Diesel

The Weather Station - To Talk About

Barrie - Concrete

The Linda Lindas - Talking to Myself

Robyn & Neneh Cherry - Buffalo Stance (ft. Mapei)

Emma Ruth Rundle - Pump Organ Song

Vein.fm - Funeral Sound

Soul Glo - Driponomics (ft. Mother Maryrose)

Dave - Starlight

Lucius - Heartbursts

Deer Scout - Peace With the Damage

Tinashe - HMU for a Good Time (ft. Channel Tres)

Pusha T & Nigo - Hear Me Clearly

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Making Sense Stop

Belle & Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama

Pixies - Human Crime

The Stroppies - The Perfect Crime

Iceage - Pull Up (Abra cover)

Ex-Vöid - No Other Way

Sharon Van Etten - Used to It

Katrina Ford - Peace Out

Weird Nightmare - Searching for You

Papercuts - Lodger

Gwenno - An Stevel Nowydh

Kurt Vile - Hey Like a Child

Guided by Voices - Come North Together

Wah Together - Who We Are

David West - Not That Lonely Yet

Joey Bada$$ - Head High

Paul Wall & Terminology - Recognize My Car

Tool - Opiate²