Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Nilüfer Yanya, Bartees Strange, Wet Leg, PUP, Kevin Morby, Defcee & BoatHouse ft. Kipp Stone, The Alchemist & Kool G Rap, The Weather Station, Barrie, The Linda Lindas, Robyn & Neneh Cherry ft. Mapei, Emma Ruth Rundle, Vein.fm, Soul Glo ft. Mother Maryrose, Dave, Lucius, Deer Scout, Tinashe ft. Channel Tres, Pusha T & Nigo, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Belle and Sebastian, Pixies, The Stroppies, Iceage, Ex-Vöid, Sharon Van Etten, Katrina Ford, Weird Nightmare, Papercuts, Gwenno, Kurt Vile, Guided by Voices, Wah Together, David West, Joey Bada$$, Paul Wall & Terminology, and Tool
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Nilüfer Yanya - shameless
Bartees Strange - Heavy Heart
Wet Leg - Angelica
PUP - Matilda
Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph
Defcee & BoatHouse - Ragnarok (ft. Kipp Stone)
The Alchemist & Kool G Rap - Diesel
The Weather Station - To Talk About
Barrie - Concrete
The Linda Lindas - Talking to Myself
Robyn & Neneh Cherry - Buffalo Stance (ft. Mapei)
Emma Ruth Rundle - Pump Organ Song
Vein.fm - Funeral Sound
Soul Glo - Driponomics (ft. Mother Maryrose)
Dave - Starlight
Lucius - Heartbursts
Deer Scout - Peace With the Damage
Tinashe - HMU for a Good Time (ft. Channel Tres)
Pusha T & Nigo - Hear Me Clearly
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Making Sense Stop
Belle & Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama
Pixies - Human Crime
The Stroppies - The Perfect Crime
Iceage - Pull Up (Abra cover)
Ex-Vöid - No Other Way
Sharon Van Etten - Used to It
Katrina Ford - Peace Out
Weird Nightmare - Searching for You
Papercuts - Lodger
Gwenno - An Stevel Nowydh
Kurt Vile - Hey Like a Child
Guided by Voices - Come North Together
Wah Together - Who We Are
David West - Not That Lonely Yet
Joey Bada$$ - Head High
Paul Wall & Terminology - Recognize My Car
Tool - Opiate²