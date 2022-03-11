Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Spiritualized, Floating Points, Destroyer, Aldous Harding, Jenny Hval, Belle and Sebastian, Horsegirl, Son Lux ft. Mitski & David Byrne, ME REX, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Riverby, Maneka, Maria BC, Oceanator, Koyo, End Game ft. Scowl's Kat Moss, Drug Church, Be Well, The Chats, Bodega, Automatic, P.E., Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers, Gruff Rhys, The Dream Syndicate, Liz Lamere, Helms Alee, Come to Grief ft. J Bannon, Chelsea Wolfe, Ho99o9 ft. Corey Taylor, Glacier Veins, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Greentea Peng, Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow, Plato III, Benny the Butcher ft. Boldy James, Kae Tempest ft. Lianne La Havas, Art D’Ecco, Tess Parks, Tess Roby, Wombo, Honeyglaze, Widowspeak, Junk Drawer, Christian Lee Hutson, Kate Bollinger, Miranda Lambert, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, Shenseea ft. Beenie Man, Latto ft. 21 Savage, Mariah the Scientist, Florence + The Machine, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Spiritualized - The Mainline Song

Floating Points - Vocoder

Destroyer - June

Aldous Harding - Fever

Jenny Hval - American Coffee

Belle & Sebastian - If They’re Shooting at You

Horsegirl - Anti-glory

Mitski, David Byrne & Son Lux - This Is A Life

ME REX - Jupiter Pluvius

Prince Daddy & the Hyena - A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)

Riverby - Chapel

Maneka - The Glow Up

Maria BC - Good Before

Oceanator - Stuck

Koyo - Ten Digits Away

End Game - Devil In Disguise (ft. Scowl’s Kat Moss)

Drug Church - Fun’s Over

Be Well - Treadless

The Chats - Struck by Lightning

Bodega - C.I.R.P.

Automatic - New Beginning

P.E. - Contradiction of Wants

Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers - Worm Town

Gruff Rhys - People Are Pissed

The Dream Syndicate - Where I’ll Stand

Liz Lamere - Lights Out

Helms Alee - See Sights Smell Smells

Come to Grief - Life’s Curse (ft. Converge’s J Bannon)

Chelsea Wolfe - Oui Oui Marie

Ho99o9 - Bite My Face (ft. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor)

Glacier Veins - Here & There

Melody’s Echo Chamber - Personal Message

Greentea Peng - Your Mind

Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow - Already Gone

Plato III - Give ’Em Hell

Benny the Butcher - Weekends In The Perry’s (ft. Boldy James)

Kae Tempest ft. Lianne La Havas - No Prizes

Art D’Ecco - Palm Slave

Tess Parks - Brexit at Tiffany’s

Tess Roby - Up 2 Me

Wombo - Below The House

Honeyglaze - Female Lead

Widowspeak - The Drive

Junk Drawer - Suspended Anvil

Christian Lee Hutson - Cherry

Kate Bollinger - Who Am I But Someone

Miranda Lambert - Strange

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Shenseea - Henkel Glue (ft. Beenie Man)

Latto - Wheelie (ft. 21 Savage)

Mariah the Scientist - Church

Florence + The Machine - Heaven is Here

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - The Dripping Tap