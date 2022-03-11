Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Spiritualized, Floating Points, Destroyer, Aldous Harding, Jenny Hval, Belle and Sebastian, Horsegirl, Son Lux ft. Mitski & David Byrne, ME REX, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, Riverby, Maneka, Maria BC, Oceanator, Koyo, End Game ft. Scowl's Kat Moss, Drug Church, Be Well, The Chats, Bodega, Automatic, P.E., Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers, Gruff Rhys, The Dream Syndicate, Liz Lamere, Helms Alee, Come to Grief ft. J Bannon, Chelsea Wolfe, Ho99o9 ft. Corey Taylor, Glacier Veins, Melody’s Echo Chamber, Greentea Peng, Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow, Plato III, Benny the Butcher ft. Boldy James, Kae Tempest ft. Lianne La Havas, Art D’Ecco, Tess Parks, Tess Roby, Wombo, Honeyglaze, Widowspeak, Junk Drawer, Christian Lee Hutson, Kate Bollinger, Miranda Lambert, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, Shenseea ft. Beenie Man, Latto ft. 21 Savage, Mariah the Scientist, Florence + The Machine, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Spiritualized - The Mainline Song
Floating Points - Vocoder
Destroyer - June
Aldous Harding - Fever
Jenny Hval - American Coffee
Belle & Sebastian - If They’re Shooting at You
Horsegirl - Anti-glory
Mitski, David Byrne & Son Lux - This Is A Life
ME REX - Jupiter Pluvius
Prince Daddy & the Hyena - A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)
Riverby - Chapel
Maneka - The Glow Up
Maria BC - Good Before
Oceanator - Stuck
Koyo - Ten Digits Away
End Game - Devil In Disguise (ft. Scowl’s Kat Moss)
Drug Church - Fun’s Over
Be Well - Treadless
The Chats - Struck by Lightning
Bodega - C.I.R.P.
Automatic - New Beginning
P.E. - Contradiction of Wants
Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers - Worm Town
Gruff Rhys - People Are Pissed
The Dream Syndicate - Where I’ll Stand
Liz Lamere - Lights Out
Helms Alee - See Sights Smell Smells
Come to Grief - Life’s Curse (ft. Converge’s J Bannon)
Chelsea Wolfe - Oui Oui Marie
Ho99o9 - Bite My Face (ft. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor)
Glacier Veins - Here & There
Melody’s Echo Chamber - Personal Message
Greentea Peng - Your Mind
Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow - Already Gone
Plato III - Give ’Em Hell
Benny the Butcher - Weekends In The Perry’s (ft. Boldy James)
Kae Tempest ft. Lianne La Havas - No Prizes
Art D’Ecco - Palm Slave
Tess Parks - Brexit at Tiffany’s
Tess Roby - Up 2 Me
Wombo - Below The House
Honeyglaze - Female Lead
Widowspeak - The Drive
Junk Drawer - Suspended Anvil
Christian Lee Hutson - Cherry
Kate Bollinger - Who Am I But Someone
Miranda Lambert - Strange
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Shenseea - Henkel Glue (ft. Beenie Man)
Latto - Wheelie (ft. 21 Savage)
Mariah the Scientist - Church
Florence + The Machine - Heaven is Here
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - The Dripping Tap