Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

This week's playlist includes many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Arcade Fire, The Smile, Rosalía, Arooj Aftab, Sudan Archives, Syd ft. Lucky Daye, Tropical Fuck Storm & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Cave In, Holy Fawn, Young Prisms, ††† (Crosses), 700 Bliss ft. Lafawndah, MIKE, Poppy Ajudha, Kokoroko, Hollie Cook, Pictish Trail, Leiklei47, Normani, Charli XCX, Yaya Bey, Joyce Wrice, Flasher, Renata Zeiguer, Midlake, Jeanines, Oso Oso, Hey, ily, PLOSIVS, Hot Water Music, Ufomammut, Heriot, bigLOVE, Wormrot, and Undeath.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Arcade Fire - The Lightning I, II

The Smile - Skrting on the Surface

Rosalía - Diablo

Arooj Aftab - Udhero Na

Sudan Archives - Home Maker

Syd - CYBAH (ft. Lucky Daye)

Tropical Fuck Storm + King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight in Sodom)

Cave In - New Reality

Holy Fawn - Death Is A Relief

Young Prisms - Outside Air

††† (Crosses) - Initiation

700 Bliss (Moor Mother & DJ Haram) - Totally Spies (ft. Lafawndah)

MIKE - Makeda

Poppy Ajudha - PLAYGOD

Kokoroko - We Give Thanks

Hollie Cook - Full Moon Baby

Pictish Trail - Nuclear Sunflower Swamp

Leiklei47 - LL Cool J

Normani - Fair

Charli XCX - Every Rule

Yaya Bey - Keisha

Joyce Wrice - Iced Tea (prod. Kaytranada)

Flasher - Sideways

Renata Zeiguer - Picnic In The Dark

Midlake - Gone

Jeanines - Don’t Wait For A Sign

Oso Oso - Computer Exploder

Hey, ily! - Intrusive Thoughts Always

PLOSIVS - Never Likely

Hot Water Music - Another Breath

Ufomammut - Psychostasia

Heriot - Profound Morality

bigLOVE (mem Employed To Serve) - Forever Intimate

Wormrot - Behind Closed Doors

Undeath - Necrobionics