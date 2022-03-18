Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Arcade Fire, The Smile, Rosalía, Arooj Aftab, Sudan Archives, Syd ft. Lucky Daye, Tropical Fuck Storm & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Cave In, Holy Fawn, Young Prisms, ††† (Crosses), 700 Bliss ft. Lafawndah, MIKE, Poppy Ajudha, Kokoroko, Hollie Cook, Pictish Trail, Leiklei47, Normani, Charli XCX, Yaya Bey, Joyce Wrice, Flasher, Renata Zeiguer, Midlake, Jeanines, Oso Oso, Hey, ily, PLOSIVS, Hot Water Music, Ufomammut, Heriot, bigLOVE, Wormrot, and Undeath.
Arcade Fire - The Lightning I, II
The Smile - Skrting on the Surface
Rosalía - Diablo
Arooj Aftab - Udhero Na
Sudan Archives - Home Maker
Syd - CYBAH (ft. Lucky Daye)
Tropical Fuck Storm + King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight in Sodom)
Cave In - New Reality
Holy Fawn - Death Is A Relief
Young Prisms - Outside Air
††† (Crosses) - Initiation
700 Bliss (Moor Mother & DJ Haram) - Totally Spies (ft. Lafawndah)
MIKE - Makeda
Poppy Ajudha - PLAYGOD
Kokoroko - We Give Thanks
Hollie Cook - Full Moon Baby
Pictish Trail - Nuclear Sunflower Swamp
Leiklei47 - LL Cool J
Normani - Fair
Charli XCX - Every Rule
Yaya Bey - Keisha
Joyce Wrice - Iced Tea (prod. Kaytranada)
Flasher - Sideways
Renata Zeiguer - Picnic In The Dark
Midlake - Gone
Jeanines - Don’t Wait For A Sign
Oso Oso - Computer Exploder
Hey, ily! - Intrusive Thoughts Always
PLOSIVS - Never Likely
Hot Water Music - Another Breath
Ufomammut - Psychostasia
Heriot - Profound Morality
bigLOVE (mem Employed To Serve) - Forever Intimate
Wormrot - Behind Closed Doors
Undeath - Necrobionics