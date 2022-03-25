Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Soccer Mommy, Lykke Li, Zola Jesus, Tyler, he Creator & Nigo, Destroyer, Aldous Harding, Denzel Curry ft. Robert Glasper, Riverby, Soul Glo, Camp Cope, Kurt Vile, Fontaines DC, JARV IS..., Jane Inc, Kilo Kish ft. Miguel, Open Mike Eagle ft. R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift & Video Dave, Buddy ft. Tinashe, Koffee, Kevin Devine, Caracara ft. Anthony Green, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Greet Death, Michaela Anne, PUP, Carly Cosgrove, Ex-Vöid, Young Prisms, P.E. ft. A. Savage, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Jane Weaver, Ibibio Sound Machine, The Range, David Knudson ft. Jake Snider, Phife Dawg ft. Rapsody & Renee Neufville, Stove God Cooks & Superior, Mykki Blanco ft. Michael Stipe, Adia Victoria, Ian Noe, Vincent Neil Emerson, Good Morning, Anand Wilder, Cassandra Jenkins, Kadhja Bonet, Deep Tan, Astrel K, !!!, Soft Cell & Pet Shop Boys, Latto ft. Nardo Wick, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, Summer Walker ft. SZA & Cardi B, Papercuts, Working Men's Club, Harkin, Channel Tres, Air Waves, Andy Bell, Shearwater, and No/Mas.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Soccer Mommy - Shotgun

Lykke Li - No Hotel

Zola Jesus - Lost

Tyler, the Creator & Nigo - Come On Let's Go

Destroyer - Suffer

Aldous Harding - Ennui

Denzel Curry - Melt Session #1 (ft. Robert Glasper)

Riverby - Fall In Love

Soul Glo - Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)

Camp Cope - Jealous

Kurt Vile - Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)

Fontaines DC - Skinty Fia

JARV IS... - Fuck This

Jane Inc - 2120

Kilo Kish - Death Fantasy (ft. Miguel)

Open Mike Eagle - Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet (ft. R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift & Video Dave)

Buddy - Ghetto 24 (ft. Tinashe)

Koffee - Lonely

Kevin Devine - Laurel Leaf (Anhedonia)

Caracara - Colorglut (ft. Anthony Green)

Prince Daddy & the Hyena - El Dorado

Greet Death - Panic Song

Michaela Anne - I'm Only Human

PUP - Totally Fine

Carly Cosgrove - Gamesphere

Ex-Vöid - Boyfriend

Young Prisms - This Time

P.E. - Tears in the Rain ft A. Savage

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - The Real

Jane Weaver - Oblique Fantasy

Ibibio Sound Machine - Wanna See Your Face Again

The Range - Ricercar

David Knudson (Minus The Bear) - Jealous Time Steals (ft. Jake Snider of Minus The Bear)

Phife Dawg - Fallback (ft. Rapsody & Renee Neufville)

Stove God Cooks & Superior - 161

Mykki Blanco - Family Ties (ft. Michael Stipe)

Adia Victoria - Ain't Killed Me Yet

Ian Noe - Strip Job Blues 1984

Vincent Neil Emerson - Son Of A Bitch

Good Morning - Out to Pasture

Anand Wilder (Yeasayer) - Hart Island

Cassandra Jenkins - Pygmalion

Kadhja Bonet - Dear Gina

Deep Tan - Rudy Ya Ya Ya

Astrel K - Is It It Or Is It I?

!!! - Here’s What I Need To Know

Soft Cell & Pet Shop Boys - Purple Zone

Latto - Stepper (ft. Nardo Wick)

EST Gee & 42 Dugg - Free the Shiners

Summer Walker - No Love (Extended Version ft. SZA & Cardi B)

Papercuts - Palm Sunday

Working Men's Club - Widow

Harkin - Body Clock

Channel Tres - Ganzfeld Experiment

Air Waves - The Dance

Andy Bell (Ride) - Our Last Night Together (Arthur Russell cover)

Shearwater - Xenarthran

No/Mas - Exile