Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Soccer Mommy, Lykke Li, Zola Jesus, Tyler, he Creator & Nigo, Destroyer, Aldous Harding, Denzel Curry ft. Robert Glasper, Riverby, Soul Glo, Camp Cope, Kurt Vile, Fontaines DC, JARV IS..., Jane Inc, Kilo Kish ft. Miguel, Open Mike Eagle ft. R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift & Video Dave, Buddy ft. Tinashe, Koffee, Kevin Devine, Caracara ft. Anthony Green, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Greet Death, Michaela Anne, PUP, Carly Cosgrove, Ex-Vöid, Young Prisms, P.E. ft. A. Savage, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Jane Weaver, Ibibio Sound Machine, The Range, David Knudson ft. Jake Snider, Phife Dawg ft. Rapsody & Renee Neufville, Stove God Cooks & Superior, Mykki Blanco ft. Michael Stipe, Adia Victoria, Ian Noe, Vincent Neil Emerson, Good Morning, Anand Wilder, Cassandra Jenkins, Kadhja Bonet, Deep Tan, Astrel K, !!!, Soft Cell & Pet Shop Boys, Latto ft. Nardo Wick, EST Gee & 42 Dugg, Summer Walker ft. SZA & Cardi B, Papercuts, Working Men's Club, Harkin, Channel Tres, Air Waves, Andy Bell, Shearwater, and No/Mas.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Soccer Mommy - Shotgun
Lykke Li - No Hotel
Zola Jesus - Lost
Tyler, the Creator & Nigo - Come On Let's Go
Destroyer - Suffer
Aldous Harding - Ennui
Denzel Curry - Melt Session #1 (ft. Robert Glasper)
Riverby - Fall In Love
Soul Glo - Gold Chain Punk (whogonbeatmyass?)
Camp Cope - Jealous
Kurt Vile - Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
Fontaines DC - Skinty Fia
JARV IS... - Fuck This
Jane Inc - 2120
Kilo Kish - Death Fantasy (ft. Miguel)
Open Mike Eagle - Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet (ft. R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift & Video Dave)
Buddy - Ghetto 24 (ft. Tinashe)
Koffee - Lonely
Kevin Devine - Laurel Leaf (Anhedonia)
Caracara - Colorglut (ft. Anthony Green)
Prince Daddy & the Hyena - El Dorado
Greet Death - Panic Song
Michaela Anne - I'm Only Human
PUP - Totally Fine
Carly Cosgrove - Gamesphere
Ex-Vöid - Boyfriend
Young Prisms - This Time
P.E. - Tears in the Rain ft A. Savage
The Brian Jonestown Massacre - The Real
Jane Weaver - Oblique Fantasy
Ibibio Sound Machine - Wanna See Your Face Again
The Range - Ricercar
David Knudson (Minus The Bear) - Jealous Time Steals (ft. Jake Snider of Minus The Bear)
Phife Dawg - Fallback (ft. Rapsody & Renee Neufville)
Stove God Cooks & Superior - 161
Mykki Blanco - Family Ties (ft. Michael Stipe)
Adia Victoria - Ain't Killed Me Yet
Ian Noe - Strip Job Blues 1984
Vincent Neil Emerson - Son Of A Bitch
Good Morning - Out to Pasture
Anand Wilder (Yeasayer) - Hart Island
Cassandra Jenkins - Pygmalion
Kadhja Bonet - Dear Gina
Deep Tan - Rudy Ya Ya Ya
Astrel K - Is It It Or Is It I?
!!! - Here’s What I Need To Know
Soft Cell & Pet Shop Boys - Purple Zone
Latto - Stepper (ft. Nardo Wick)
EST Gee & 42 Dugg - Free the Shiners
Summer Walker - No Love (Extended Version ft. SZA & Cardi B)
Papercuts - Palm Sunday
Working Men's Club - Widow
Harkin - Body Clock
Channel Tres - Ganzfeld Experiment
Air Waves - The Dance
Andy Bell (Ride) - Our Last Night Together (Arthur Russell cover)
Shearwater - Xenarthran
No/Mas - Exile