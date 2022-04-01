Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Angel Olsen, Freddie Gibbs ft. Rick Ross, PUP, Vince Staples, ASkySoBlack, Alabaster DePlume, Duster, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway ft. Margo Price, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Toro Y Moi, Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, Kelley Stoltz, Weird Nightmare, Kevin Morby, Marci, Papercuts, denitia, Thoughtcrimes, redveil ft. Sam Truth, Black Sherif, Lila Iké, Tim Kasher ft. Laura Jane Grace & Jeff Rosenstock, Flume ft. Caroline Polachek, Home Is Where, Record Setter, Braxe & Falcon ft. Panda Bear, The Callous Daoboys, Koyo, and Sondre Lerche.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Angel Olsen - All The Good Times

Freddie Gibbs - Ice Cream (ft. Rick Ross)

PUP - PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy

Vince Staples - ROSE STREET

ASkySoBlack - See You Sacred

Alabaster DePlume - I'm Gonna Say Seven

Duster - Familiar Fields

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Flatland Girl (ft. Margo Price)

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Blood in the Snow

Toro Y Moi - Deja Vu

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers - Death Ray

Kelley Stoltz - Your Name Escapes Me

Weird Nightmare - Lusitania

Kevin Morby - Rock Bottom

Marci - Entertainment

Papercuts - Sinister Smile

denitia - Highways

Thoughtcrimes - The Drowning Man

redveil - Better (ft. Sam Truth)

Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller

Lila Iké - True Love

Tim Kasher - Forever of the Living Dead (ft. Laura Jane Grace & Jeff Rosenstock)

Flume - Sirens ft. Caroline Polachek

Home Is Where - Names

Record Setter - Plain English

Braxe & Falcon - Step By Step (ft. Panda Bear)

The Callous Daoboys - A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops

Koyo - Straight North

Sondre Lerche - Alone in the Night