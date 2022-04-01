Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Angel Olsen, Freddie Gibbs ft. Rick Ross, PUP, Vince Staples, ASkySoBlack, Alabaster DePlume, Duster, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway ft. Margo Price, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Toro Y Moi, Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, Kelley Stoltz, Weird Nightmare, Kevin Morby, Marci, Papercuts, denitia, Thoughtcrimes, redveil ft. Sam Truth, Black Sherif, Lila Iké, Tim Kasher ft. Laura Jane Grace & Jeff Rosenstock, Flume ft. Caroline Polachek, Home Is Where, Record Setter, Braxe & Falcon ft. Panda Bear, The Callous Daoboys, Koyo, and Sondre Lerche.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Angel Olsen - All The Good Times
Freddie Gibbs - Ice Cream (ft. Rick Ross)
PUP - PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy
Vince Staples - ROSE STREET
ASkySoBlack - See You Sacred
Alabaster DePlume - I'm Gonna Say Seven
Duster - Familiar Fields
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Flatland Girl (ft. Margo Price)
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Blood in the Snow
Toro Y Moi - Deja Vu
Jon Spencer & The HITmakers - Death Ray
Kelley Stoltz - Your Name Escapes Me
Weird Nightmare - Lusitania
Kevin Morby - Rock Bottom
Marci - Entertainment
Papercuts - Sinister Smile
denitia - Highways
Thoughtcrimes - The Drowning Man
redveil - Better (ft. Sam Truth)
Black Sherif - Kwaku the Traveller
Lila Iké - True Love
Tim Kasher - Forever of the Living Dead (ft. Laura Jane Grace & Jeff Rosenstock)
Flume - Sirens ft. Caroline Polachek
Home Is Where - Names
Record Setter - Plain English
Braxe & Falcon - Step By Step (ft. Panda Bear)
The Callous Daoboys - A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops
Koyo - Straight North
Sondre Lerche - Alone in the Night