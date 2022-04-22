Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by The Wonder Years, The Smile, Soccer Mommy, Spiritualized, Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Green, Stay Inside, The Weeknd, Undeath, Joshua Hedley, Defcee ft. Armand Hammer, Overo, ASkySoBlack, Bolis Pupul, Flasher, The Goon Sax, Viagra Boys, Σtella, Hollie Cook, Helado Negro, Jane Inc, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Fontaines D.C., Hot Chip, Young Guv, Jeanines, Ab-Soul, Tess Roby, PinkPantheress ft. WILLOW, Gospel, Editrix, Church Girls, Protoje, JER, Ethel Cain, Art Moore, Rico Nasty ft. Bktherula, Friendship, Grumpster, TSVI & Loraine James, Vieux Farka Touré, Yaya Bey, Zola Jesus, Flee Lord & Mephux, Citizen, Ravyn Lenae, onelinedrawing, and Maria BC.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

