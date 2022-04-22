Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by The Wonder Years, The Smile, Soccer Mommy, Spiritualized, Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Green, Stay Inside, The Weeknd, Undeath, Joshua Hedley, Defcee ft. Armand Hammer, Overo, ASkySoBlack, Bolis Pupul, Flasher, The Goon Sax, Viagra Boys, Σtella, Hollie Cook, Helado Negro, Jane Inc, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Fontaines D.C., Hot Chip, Young Guv, Jeanines, Ab-Soul, Tess Roby, PinkPantheress ft. WILLOW, Gospel, Editrix, Church Girls, Protoje, JER, Ethel Cain, Art Moore, Rico Nasty ft. Bktherula, Friendship, Grumpster, TSVI & Loraine James, Vieux Farka Touré, Yaya Bey, Zola Jesus, Flee Lord & Mephux, Citizen, Ravyn Lenae, onelinedrawing, and Maria BC.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
The Wonder Years - Oldest Daughter
The Smile - Free in the Knowledge
Soccer Mommy - Unholy Affliction
Spiritualized - The Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)
Pusha T - Call My Bluff
Megan Thee Stallion - Plan B
Anthony Green - Don't Dance
Stay Inside - Fracture
The Weeknd - Out of Time (Kaytranada Remix)
Undeath - Fiend for Corpses
Joshua Hedley - Found In A Bar
Defcee - Rossi (ft. Armand Hammer)
Overo - Dumpster Full of Glass
ASkySoBlack - Defacing You
Bolis Pupul - Neon Buddha
Flasher - Love is Yours
The Goon Sax - Steal My Sunshine
Viagra Boys - Ain't No Thief
Σtella - Up and Away
Hollie Cook - Kush Kween
Helado Negro - Ya No Estoy Aquí
Jane Inc - Human Being
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Kepler-22B
Fontaines D.C. - Roman Holiday
Hot Chip - Down
Young Guv - Change Your Mind
Jeanines - That's Okay
Ab-Soul - Hollandaise
Tess Roby - House/Home
PinkPantheress - Where you are (ft. WILLOW)
Gospel - Deerghost
Editrix - One Truck Gone
Church Girls - Telepathic Mind
Protoje - Hills
JER - Decolonize Yr Mind
Ethel Cain - American Teenager
Art Moore - Snowy
Rico Nasty - Vaderz (ft. Bktherula)
Friendship - Ugly Little Victory
Grumpster - Fever Dream
TSVI & Loraine James - Observe
Vieux Farka Touré - Flany Konare
Yaya Bey - Alright
Zola Jesus - Desire
Flee Lord & Mephux - Out the Mud
Citizen - Bash Out
Ravyn Lenae - M.I.A.
onelinedrawing - This Is Water
Maria BC - Betelgeuse