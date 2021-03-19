Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Foxing, Lana Del Rey, Protoje, Lord Huron, Aesop Rock, Saba, Wristmeetrazor, Flying Raccoon Suit, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, Rodeola, Benny the Butcher, Quivers, La Femme, King Hannah, Spirit of the Beehive, Open Mike Eagle, Laura Mvula, Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu, Charlotte Adigery, Lightning Bug, Paul Jacobs, Rose City Band, Squid, Sorry, Carlos Niño & Friends, Genghis Tron, Fiddlehead, Gruff Rhys, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Foxing - Speak With The Dead (ft. WHY?)

Lana Del Rey - White Dress

Jane Inc - Dirt and Earth

Glok - That Time of Night

Warpaint - Paralysed (Gang of Four cover)

Protoje - Still Royal (ft. Popcaan, Pa Salieu, Toddla T)

Lord Huron - Mine Forever

Aesop Rock - Long Legged Larry

Saba - Ziplock

Bone Cutter - My Dead Wife Is A Cat (Meow)

Jae5 - Dimension (ft. Skepta & Rema)

Wristmeetrazor - Last Tango In Paris (ft. Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale)

Flying Raccoon Suit - Red Herring

Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Tha Divide (ft. Zeeloperz, MAVI & Koncept Jack$on, prod. Ewonee)

Rodeola - Northern Flicker (ft. Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg)

Benny the Butcher - Plug Talk (ft. 2 Chainz)

Quivers - Gutters of Love

La Femme - Le Sang De Mon Prochain

King Hannah - State Trooper (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Spirit of the Beehive - I Suck the Devil's Cock

Open Mike Eagle - Gold Gloves (prod. The Lasso)

Laura Mvula - Church Girl

Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu - Ride or Die (ft. Chilly Gonzales)

Charlotte Adigery - Bear With Me

Lightning Bug - The Right Thing is Hard to Do

Paul Jacobs - Day to Day

Rose City Band - Silver Roses

Squid - Paddling

Sorry - Cigarette Packet

L'Orange & Namir Blade - Corner Store Scandal

Cruelty - A Lie That Makes Life Unbearable

Carlos Niño & Friends - Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please…

Genghis Tron - Pyrocene

Fiddlehead - Million Times

Gruff Rhys - Loan Your Loneliness

Museum of Love - Cluttered World

Enny - Same Old