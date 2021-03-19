Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Foxing, Lana Del Rey, Protoje, Lord Huron, Aesop Rock, Saba, Wristmeetrazor, Flying Raccoon Suit, Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin, Rodeola, Benny the Butcher, Quivers, La Femme, King Hannah, Spirit of the Beehive, Open Mike Eagle, Laura Mvula, Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu, Charlotte Adigery, Lightning Bug, Paul Jacobs, Rose City Band, Squid, Sorry, Carlos Niño & Friends, Genghis Tron, Fiddlehead, Gruff Rhys, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Foxing - Speak With The Dead (ft. WHY?)
Lana Del Rey - White Dress
Jane Inc - Dirt and Earth
Glok - That Time of Night
Warpaint - Paralysed (Gang of Four cover)
Protoje - Still Royal (ft. Popcaan, Pa Salieu, Toddla T)
Lord Huron - Mine Forever
Aesop Rock - Long Legged Larry
Saba - Ziplock
Bone Cutter - My Dead Wife Is A Cat (Meow)
Jae5 - Dimension (ft. Skepta & Rema)
Wristmeetrazor - Last Tango In Paris (ft. Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale)
Flying Raccoon Suit - Red Herring
Pink Siifu & Fly Anakin - Tha Divide (ft. Zeeloperz, MAVI & Koncept Jack$on, prod. Ewonee)
Rodeola - Northern Flicker (ft. Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg)
Benny the Butcher - Plug Talk (ft. 2 Chainz)
Quivers - Gutters of Love
La Femme - Le Sang De Mon Prochain
King Hannah - State Trooper (Bruce Springsteen cover)
Spirit of the Beehive - I Suck the Devil's Cock
Open Mike Eagle - Gold Gloves (prod. The Lasso)
Laura Mvula - Church Girl
Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu - Ride or Die (ft. Chilly Gonzales)
Charlotte Adigery - Bear With Me
Lightning Bug - The Right Thing is Hard to Do
Paul Jacobs - Day to Day
Rose City Band - Silver Roses
Squid - Paddling
Sorry - Cigarette Packet
L'Orange & Namir Blade - Corner Store Scandal
Cruelty - A Lie That Makes Life Unbearable
Carlos Niño & Friends - Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please…
Genghis Tron - Pyrocene
Fiddlehead - Million Times
Gruff Rhys - Loan Your Loneliness
Museum of Love - Cluttered World
Enny - Same Old