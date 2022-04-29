Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Cass McCombs, Martin Courtney, Angel Olsen, Slaughter Beach, Dog with Anika Pyle & Trace Mountains, Teen Suicide, Arcade Fire, Dana Gavanski, Let's Eat Grandma, Iceage, Buzzcocks, Weird Nightmare, Hey, ily!, Squint, Drowningman, Mogwai, They Hate Change, Quelle Chris (ft. MoRuf, Pink Siifu, Chris Keys & Knxwledge), Belief, Working Men's Club, Kehlani ft. Syd, Miranda Lambert, Wilco, The Sadies, Kevin Morby, Shearwater, Kate Bejsiuk, Queen of Jeans, Honeyglaze, The Aluminum Group, Astrel K, Ty Segall, Melody's Echo Chamber, Kikagaku Moyo, IDK ft. Denzel Curry, Action Bronson ft. Hologram, Baby Tate, Ockham's Blazer, and Faye Webster.

Cass McCombs - Belong To Heaven

Martin Courtney - Corncob

Angel Olsen - Big Time

Slaughter Beach, Dog with Anika Pyle and Trace Mountains - Just Like Me

Teen Suicide - coyote (2015-2022)

Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Dana Gavanski - I Kiss the Night

Let's Eat Grandma - Insect Loop

Iceage - All The Junk On The Outskirts

Buzzcocks - Senses Out of Control

Weird Nightmare - Wrecked ft Bully

Hey, ily! - Glass House

Squint - Dealer Wins

Drowningman - It Will End In Cops

Mogwai - Boltfor

They Hate Change - Some Days I Hate My Voice

Quelle Chris - The Sky is Blue Because the Sunset Is Red (ft. MoRuf, Pink Siifu, Chris Keys & Knxwledge)

Belief - Jung

Working Men's Club - Circumference

Kehlani - Get Me Started (ft. Syd)

Miranda Lambert - Geraldene

Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now)

The Sadies - Cut Up High and Dry

Kevin Morby - A Random Act Of Kindness

Shearwater - Aqaba

Kate Bejsiuk - Onion Grass

Queen of Jeans - Hiding In Place

Honeyglaze - I Am Not Your Cushion

The Aluminum Group - The Rock

Astrel K - Maybe it All Comes at Once

Ty Segall - Hello, Hi

Melody's Echo Chamber - Pyramids in the Clouds

Kikagaku Moyo - Gomugomu

IDK - Dog Food (ft. Denzel Curry, prod. Kaytranada)

Action Bronson - Estaciones (ft. Hologram)

Baby Tate - Dancing Queen

Ockham's Blazer - Blood's Port

Faye Webster - Suite: Jonny