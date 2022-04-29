Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Cass McCombs - Belong To Heaven
Martin Courtney - Corncob
Angel Olsen - Big Time
Slaughter Beach, Dog with Anika Pyle and Trace Mountains - Just Like Me
Teen Suicide - coyote (2015-2022)
Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)
Dana Gavanski - I Kiss the Night
Let's Eat Grandma - Insect Loop
Iceage - All The Junk On The Outskirts
Buzzcocks - Senses Out of Control
Weird Nightmare - Wrecked ft Bully
Hey, ily! - Glass House
Squint - Dealer Wins
Drowningman - It Will End In Cops
Mogwai - Boltfor
They Hate Change - Some Days I Hate My Voice
Quelle Chris - The Sky is Blue Because the Sunset Is Red (ft. MoRuf, Pink Siifu, Chris Keys & Knxwledge)
Belief - Jung
Working Men's Club - Circumference
Kehlani - Get Me Started (ft. Syd)
Miranda Lambert - Geraldene
Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now)
The Sadies - Cut Up High and Dry
Kevin Morby - A Random Act Of Kindness
Shearwater - Aqaba
Kate Bejsiuk - Onion Grass
Queen of Jeans - Hiding In Place
Honeyglaze - I Am Not Your Cushion
The Aluminum Group - The Rock
Astrel K - Maybe it All Comes at Once
Ty Segall - Hello, Hi
Melody's Echo Chamber - Pyramids in the Clouds
Kikagaku Moyo - Gomugomu
IDK - Dog Food (ft. Denzel Curry, prod. Kaytranada)
Action Bronson - Estaciones (ft. Hologram)
Baby Tate - Dancing Queen
Ockham's Blazer - Blood's Port
Faye Webster - Suite: Jonny